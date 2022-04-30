Melissa Beckwith Lamon and Hiram Beckwith will again be greeting visitors to the Lamon House in Lincoln Park this year.
You can’t find better tour guides from the past than these two. They are superb. The little cottage will open for the season Sunday afternoon from 1:30 to 4:30 PM.
Melissa and Hiram lived to see Danville grow from just a whimper of a settlement on the bluff above the Vermilion River into a bustling city.
You see, Melissa was born in 1830 and her brother Hiram in 1832.
Their father was Danville’s namesake, Dan Beckwith. These two are certainly the right historical figures to tell you about the times they lived in, and how people lived.
The quaint home they will greet you in was built circa 1850.
It stood on North Street then, just a stone’s throw from where Doctor William H. Fithian’s brick home was built in the next decade.
But, enough about the doctor, Melissa and Hiram can tell you all about him.
They also know the history of the Beckwith family, the Lamon family and that prominent family member who was Abraham Lincoln’s friend and bodyguard, Ward Hill Lamon.
Though it has not been documented, Abraham Lincoln probably stopped in at the Lamon House when he was in Danville for court week.
There is also a modern story associated with the little house, it is about Becky and Alan Woodrum.
They are the living history presenters portraying Melissa and Hiram.
They have spent years and countless hours researching and studying the individuals they are portraying, the people they were associated with, and the times in which they lived.
Their presentations are based on facts, not fiction. They are certainly well-qualified to fill their living history roles.
They are knowledgeable about the Lamons, Beckwiths and the people they knew in early Danville. Becky is also an authority on the social etiquette of that time period.
Becky and Alan began volunteering at the Lamon House many years ago and have operated it for a number of seasons.
They oversee volunteers and manage open houses.
They provide a fine living history presentation.
Over the years they have done this for numerous people. They have also provided tours for special groups by appointment, including student school tours.
Young people enjoy seeing the authentic time period apparel Becky and Alan wear when giving tours.
Their living history presentations have also been shared at other venues.
A lady who was given a tour of the Lamon House was a little surprised when Becky and Alan, in their roles as Melissa and Hiram, gave her a full tour.
She noted she was the only one there at the time, but they took her through the house, room by room.
She observed they stayed in character, were knowledgeable, attentive and she had never attended a better living history presentation.
The community is indeed fortunate to have dedicated people like the Woodrums, who through their unselfish volunteerism, share their skill and knowledge with others.
