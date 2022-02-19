George Gordon Mabin was the most unforgettable lawyer he had ever known, former Illinois Supreme Court Justice Walter Gunn observed. Mabin was an attorney who began practicing law in Danville in 1877.
He had a decades-long successful practice in the city before he died in 1927. Justice Gunn remembered he was a very effective lawyer.
He recalled Mabin was excellent at representing clients in court before a judge and jury. He observed Mabin was usually clean shaven, but as court time approached, he let his beard begin to grow. By the time court opened his face was covered with a curly beard. He noted Mabin was “not ill looking” but he “had the appearance of one about to spring on another.” Opposing attorneys found this description was not far from the truth when they came up against him in court.
Mabin also dressed differently when appearing in court. He gave up his traditional conservative clothes and wore a long frock coat with a dark red or loudly checked vest and striped trousers which, in the words of Gunn, “With his facial adornment, immediately attracted attention.”
One of the favorite trials Justice Gunn observed Mabin participate in was a contest between a plaintiff who brought suit against a wealthy man for breach of promise of marriage. He recalled it was a weak case dependent almost entirely on the plaintiff’s testimony. The defendant was represented by the talented and eloquent Danville attorney William J. Calhoun.
Calhoun outdid himself when he defended his client, delivering a wonderful speech on his behalf using all his tools as an accomplished orator. His voice gripped every person in the courtroom as they gave him their full attention. Then it was Mabin’s turn to make the case for his client.
He stood and faced the jury in his unusual attire with a look of wonder on his bearded face. Justice Gunn summed up the brief response he made.
“Gentlemen of the jury, I have just listened to the most wonderful address to a jury that I have heard in all my forty years of practice. No man living could equal it, etc. But, gentlemen, remember this, that speech cost money. My client is poor, she cannot afford speeches of that kind. The defendant is rich and is able to avail himself of the wonderful eloquence of Mr. Calhoun, etc.” Then he took his seat.
The jury decided the case in favor of Mabin’s client and she was awarded a huge settlement. Calhoun confided to Justice Gunn later he thought he had made a favorable impression on the jury, but Mabin’s brief speech completely demolished it.
George Mabin has an interesting family history. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1853. His father, Howard, came to the United States from Ireland and his mother Mary was a native of Tennessee. When the Civil War shattered the nation, Howard joined the Confederate Army and was killed at Vicksburg.
Following his father’s death, George Mabin came to Illinois and obtained an education. He began teaching school in Danville in 1875 and also studied to become an attorney. He was admitted to the bar in 1877 and in 1881 he married Margareta Henderson. The couple had two children.
Their grandson William Mabin was born August 19, 1918. When World War II came, he joined the U. S. Navy and served on the submarine Lagarto. In May 1945, he was killed in action in an engagement with the Japanese. He and 85 of his shipmates went down on the Lagarto in the Gulf of Thailand.
In 2005, divers located the Lagarto still intact on the ocean floor and a year later a navy dive team placed a memorial plaque on it. The Lagarto is now a protected war grave.
William Mabin was survived by his wife Margaret and his young daughter Nancy. After 60 years, they learned the location of his final resting place.
The march of history has many twists and turns. George Mabin’s father, Howard, died fighting against the United States and his grandson, William, gave his life defending the nation.
