When Willis and Catherine Hubbard arrived in Vermilion County with their three children in 1833, the salt works west of the settlement of Danville was the main industry in the area. Willis purchased 80 acres of land in the county from the federal government that year. The price was right at $1.25 per acre, but the land was raw and had to be developed. That was no problem for Willis who was an enterprising man with two young sons to help him.
Thornton was 12 and Jacob was 9. Daughter Margaret was 15 that year and she would have also assisted in the work. Hubbard homesteaded on the old state road west of Danville in Section 14 of Catlin Township. It would become Oakwood Township when the county became more settled, and the population increased.
Thornton soon took a job at the salt works where he made $8 a month assisting in producing the thousands of bushels of salt that was produced at the site. In 1844, when he was 23 years old, he also bought land from the federal government for $1.25 an acre. He would develop the land and farm the rest of his life.
Catherine Hubbard died in 1836 and Willis married Harriet Hawkins in 1839. The state road was seeing more travelers as the population in Illinois increased. Willis and Harriet took advantage of this by opening what was then titled a tavern at their home. A tavern at that time provided food and lodging for travelers.
Historian Henry Coffeen observed Abraham Lincoln stopped at the Hubbard tavern on the state road when he was attending court in Danville. He reported Henry and Harriet Hubbard remembered many of “Lincoln’s best jokes.” One of the people the Hubbard’s employed to assist with the travelers was Katherine Ford. She would later marry Abraham Illk and would pass down stories about Abe’s visits to her grandchildren.
Willis Hubbard lived most of his life during a period of time when existing required a high degree of self-sufficiency. He was born in 1792 and he and his family were adept at living in a demanding environment. Store bought items were rare when they arrived in newly formed Vermilion County, Illinois.
Willis farmed, operated his travelers stop, and sold off property as the years went by. When a coal mine opened he began hauling coal to customers, including the local schools. He made a commitment in September 1865 with School District 5 to deliver 100 bushels of coal to the school for $16. He was 73 years old when he made that contract.
During the early years his family lived in the county, making maple sugar and rendering salt were major enterprises. He and Harriet lived to see great changes take place. The railroads came and the iron plow conquered the prairie. They both passed away in 1872 and that year Vermilion County was one of the top coal producing counties in the state.
One of the original kettles used at the salt works where Thornton Hubbard worked as a teen is on display at the Salt Kettle Visitors Center on I-74. People on the Kickapoo Rail Trail bridge over the Middle Fork River can look south at the valley south of U.S. Route 150 and see the area where the salt works once existed. The Hubbard tavern was located west of Oakwood in Section 14 near what is now U.S. Route 150.
