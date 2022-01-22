The stake with the orange ribbon looked out of place as it sprouted from the floor of the pristine woodland. It had a neighbor. A small pin driven into the ground was also decorated with a colorful ribbon. The surveyor’s markers indicated someone was checking the property lines by the Salt Fork River.
Several years ago a friend of mine bought a few acres in the country near the Salt Fork. He built on it and his family enjoyed the rural life among nature’s gifts. When he bought the property an old fence line was left in place between him and his nearest neighbor. It wasn’t surveyed but he was told by a helpful individual the old fence might be on the property he had purchased by a few feet.
Property fence lines did enjoy some wobbles and quirks before and after they were laid out in the eighteen hundreds. On my great grandfather’s deeds from the 1880s, the bank of the Salt Fork “at low water” is named as a property line in some legal documents. In other family deeds, the “middle of the Salt Fork at low water” becomes a legal marker. Fences were sometimes built near the property line where it was easier if there was a natural barrier in the way. Some of those natural barriers were trees they wanted to leave.
It has been stated “good fences make good neighbors” and that may be true in most instances, but not always. Two friends who shared a communal fence that divided their properties got along fine as they both maintained the fence. When it needed to be replaced they built the new one a foot or two inside one of their properties. The foot or two would be returned when the next new fence was built.
Years later, both men and their wives had passed on and the property had been handed down to the heirs. The individual who inherited the land the fence now encroached on still had cattle, his neighbor did not. When the old fence needed to be replaced, he moved it back to where the fence previously existed. The young heir who owned the land where the fence was moved to, felt property he owned had been stolen. Neither side wanted to pay for a survey and a long friendship between the two families was at an end.
Abraham Lincoln spent a year surveying land in Illinois in his youth. He was a competent surveyor with his chains and equipment but he experienced financial difficulties during the year. Abe was sued by his creditors and his surveying equipment and horse were sold to pay his debts. A despondent Lincoln was surprised when his New Salem friend, James Short, paid a hundred and twenty dollars for his possessions and returned them to him. Abe was thankful for the kindness and promised his friend he would return the favor some day. When he became President he kept his promise and appointed Short to supervise what became the Round Valley Indian Reservation in California.
My friend who purchased the property near the Salt Fork decided to talk to his neighbors about the property line dividing the land between them. It was a pleasant autumn day and he walked along the edge of a field to their home. He explained to the wife he had been informed the property line might be in the wrong place between their two parcels. She told him her husband was not home but as soon as he returned, they would come to his house and discuss the issue.
He recalled it was late afternoon when the elderly couple came to his home, following the same route he had taken earlier. When he stepped out of his house to meet them, he noticed two things. They wore determined expressions on their faces and the husband had a shotgun cradled in his arms.
He told the couple the same thing he had told the wife earlier. The husband told him the property line had been in the same place for at least a hundred years, and that is where it should stay. It only took my friend a few moments to come to a conclusion on the issue. He informed the couple he had looked the old fence line over on his walk and he agreed, it probably was in the proper place. The man told him “that’s fine” and the couple returned to their home.
The people remained friends and the property line remained unchanged. Sometimes even old fences make good neighbors.
