“One can’t get out of their minds the terrible prison camps we helped liberate, such as Dachau,” Former Judge John P. Meyer of Danville recalled from his World War II military service in Europe. These institutions were also titled Death Camps.
It began with the murder of one person. The first victim was probably shot. Following that first death, millions of other innocents were murdered by every conceivable inhumane method, including little children being thrown live into fiery crematorium furnaces. The murdered individuals were all ages, including the unborn. The atrocities were carried out by Adolf Hitler’s criminal regime in Germany. When the killing ended, millions of people had been murdered. A conservative estimate is 17 million, including 6 million Jews. The crime was given a title: Holocaust.
There is an open house at the Vermilion County Museum on Sunday to give people an opportunity to view the artwork of former victims detained in the Hitler Regime’s infamous Auschwitz Death Camp. The artists endured the horrors of the camp and survived to tell the world about the unspeakable atrocities that took place. Their artwork is moving as are their personal histories. The exhibit is titled The Auschwitz Experience. The exhibit is from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, Oswiecim, Poland. It was brought to the Vermilion County Museum by the Champaign–Urbana Jewish Federation for its first viewing in the United States.
Danville attorney Ken Clapper recalled his unit liberated a number of camps in Germany as World War II drew to a close. He noted there was ample evidence of the atrocities that had taken place during Hitler’s reign. He reported, “German civilians professed ignorance at what had happened in their own neighborhoods. It is hard to believe that they didn’t know. I believe there was only one instance where we forced German civilians to view the bodies at a camp.”
Richard Haenel of Danville was a member of the unit involved in the liberation of prisoners at Nordhausen in Germany. He recalled there were thousands of dead in the camp and thousands more in “various stages of starvation.” The liberated prisoners were given the whips their former captors had used on them. The guards were then made to crawl over the dead bodies as the freed people beat them. The Germans were then placed under arrest to be tried as war criminals.
Meyer said the images of those camps stayed with him all his life. He recalled being in combat, he had seen death and destruction, but nothing prepared him for what he saw in the camps. He remembered the soldiers just stared silently as they walked about, some were moved to tears by the conditions of the survivors. He observed many of them were like walking skeletons, but some were still able to put a grin on their shrunken faces as they reached out to their liberators.
Clapper recalled his tank battalion had one brief fire fight with the guards at one of the camps, but it was soon over. He said, “Our unit did not, to my knowledge, kill any of the guards or others associated with the camps unless they resisted. Patton ran a tight ship and expected his troops to conduct themselves in a respectable manner.” He stated what the German soldiers did to people at the camps was “beyond description, beyond belief, unless you saw it.”
It took years to convince the world the horrors in the death camps in Europe actually happened. But slowly, thanks to survivors like the artists whose work is on display at the Vermilion County Museum, the truth came out. They informed the world about what happened during Hitler’s regime and advised people to guard against it ever happening again. Meyer noted words can’t adequately describe what happened in those camps, but one word attempts to sum it up.
Holocaust.
