Chipper the chipmunk came out of hibernation March 23rd this year, at least that was our first sighting of the little guy. He was gathering sunflower seeds among three squirrels when he was sighted. A sure sign of spring! Chipper arrived at the farm in late summer 2017. Of course he didn’t have a name then, he was just another rodent.
My wife, Sue, cast a wary eye at the new arrival back then as he scurried about her flower beds. “It can’t stay,” she announced. “It will dig up my flower bulbs and be into everything else.” Then she reminded me of the chipmunks that used a friend’s clothes dryer vent for a storage area and the result was a fire that filled their basement with smoke before it was extinguished.
Of course the chipmunk who had just arrived at the farm had nothing to do with the arsonists who caused the fire, it probably wasn’t even related. As we discussed the chipmunk’s future, or lack there of, I pointed out one little chipmunk probably wouldn’t cause a lot of damage. She countered with “ If you have one, others will come. You will see, they will come.” That kind of sounded like a line from the Field of Dreams movie, but perhaps it could happen.
As an advocate for the little guy, I remarked he had traveled at least a half mile across open ground to arrive at the farmstead. He might have traveled a greater distance, crossing roads and perhaps I-74. A trek like that was fraught with danger from dogs, coyotes, foxes, hawks, stray cats and other creatures that prey on chipmunks. The little critter had likely made an epic journey.
I also pointed out chipmunks don’t live very long, and many times don’t survive their winter hibernation. There was also a chance this little traveler might be ancient, perhaps already in semi-retirement. I suggested we let the new visitor stay at least a little while. Sue agreed, rather reluctantly, to let him spend the autumn.
I had nearly forgotten the little fellow when spring rolled around and he popped out of his den in the spring of 2018. He had survived the winter and was gathering sunflower seeds from beneath the bird feeder. When his cheeks were loaded he scurried away to his earthen storeroom.
When I announced Chipper was back Sue was not thrilled with the news. She first took note that I had named him and then she again pointed out he would draw other chipmunks and the results would be disastrous. She observed chipmunks undermine sidewalks and building foundations. While we debated his future, Chipper didn’t help his cause any by tunneling under one of her flower beds from an entryway between the stones that surrounded it.
As the weather warmed he selected a flower garden stone as a place to sun bathe. “You really need to get rid of him,” Sue told me as she put out her impatiens in the ground a few feet from his front door. Sadly for Chipper, public opinion was solidly behind Sue on what his future should be.
I put the chipmunk removal bait inside Chipper’s front door, and it was soon gone. Days went by and I pointed out to Sue her garden was now chipmunk-free. I believe she might have felt a little sympathy for our departed guest. But wait! About a week later Chipper was back, the dark spot on his back clearly identifying him. He was perched on his stone in the garden.
I titled his return a “Chipmunk Miracle.” Sue was less enthusiastic about a miracle and more than a little suspicious of the bait I put out. But she was a good sport and agreed he could stay, on one condition, that he never had company. Chipper is now in his fifth year at the farm and is a senior citizen. He has also proven chipmunks can live in harmony with gardeners.
If you have just one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.