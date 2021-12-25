“I had tangerines, mixed nuts and an apple for Christmas,” Uncle Ross wrote in his journal for Christmas Day. His brother had invited him to spend Christmas with the family, but Ross had declined and said he would spend it with Bonnie. She was a Labrador Retriever and the two were constant companions. He had many dogs during his eighty-one years, but Bonnie was the one he wrote about in his journals.
Ross was born in 1899 on a Vermilion County farm. When he was a child he lost an eye and part of his hearing in an accident and it set him on course for a solitary life. It was a challenge for a boy going through childhood with those handicaps, but he finished grade school. When he grew older, his father made a small piece of land available to him along the Salt Fork River. With the help of his brother he built a tiny cabin there and set out a small apple orchard. He moved into the cabin and worked on construction and assisted on the farm as the orchard matured.
Bonnie came into his life in October of 1938 when Ross was working at Chanute Field in Rantoul. He was living near the construction site in a small trailer he had built. He recorded two things he was pleased with that month. He was making seventy cents per hour and he had found a fine little black dog under his trailer. He named her Bonnie.
He noted she was nearly starved and was wary of him at first, but he soon had her nursed back to health. For several years she shared the trailer when he worked construction and the Salt Fork cabin in the months he was at home. Ross noted she was a splendid watch dog and companion. He observed she “took away the lonesomeness.”
Electric lines had not reached the rural area where Ross had his woodland home under a large oak tree in the forest above the Salt Fork. He wrote in his journals aided by the light of a kerosene lamp. He noted he used candles to provide light in his “home on wheels” at the construction site. His small Juniata composition booklets were filled with notes on the wildlife, plants, and trees he observed and studied during his life living in the woodland. He also wrote about Bonnie, whom he observed was “a loyal companion.”
By 1940 his apple orchard was producing enough apples to be a commercial success for Ross. His brother and friends assisted in keeping it going when he was not there. One of them was young Stan Wallace. He left to fight in World War II when America entered the global conflict in 1941. Stan survived the conflict and in later years would relate warm memories of Ross and his apple orchard. He remembered him as a “kind and gentle soul.”
One of the beneficiaries of the orchard was the Children’s Home on Logan Avenue in Danville. Ross made sure the children there had ample apples each autumn. Agnes Latoz Miller, a former resident of the Home, recalled it was a challenging place for a child and acts of kindness by people in the community were greatly appreciated. There were numerous thank you notes from the Home in a scrapbook Ross left behind. There were also letters of thanks from Boys Town, the Audubon Society, and other charitable organizations Ross gave to.
He and Bonnie traveled together in the years preceding World War II. They camped out each night as they made journeys of hundreds of miles. In his journal he recorded “Bonnie travels well and is good company.” He noted he was working on the big hospital at Chanute Field in the winter of 1940-41.
When World War II came in December, 1941, gas rationing ended the long excursions he and Bonnie enjoyed. During the war years he noted among the things he worked on at Chanute were the big smoke stack and the power plant. He observed he was pleased when his hourly wage reached one dollar. He also kept his orchard going with the assistance of his brother Roy and friends during the years of conflict.
He only had Bonnie for five years, but during that time she won a place in his heart that lasted a lifetime. They enjoyed their Christmas Days together in the woodland cabin on the hill above the Salt Fork. A day when tangerines and mixed nuts were a staple and a dog named Bonnie “took away some of the lonesomeness.”
