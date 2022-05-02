DANVILLE — A fourth annual Day of Fasting and Prayer under Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.’s leadership will be this week in the city.
A memo from Williams reads: Dear Community: Greetings! I am writing today regarding the state of our city and our people. As many of you know, thanks to the diligence of our Danville Police Department, the courage of our people to #seesomethingsaysomething, and God’s help, some of the most serious crimes in our community have begun to decline.
For example, from 2018-2021:
• Homicides decreased by 25%
• Burglary decreased by 28%
• Aggravated assault/battery decreased by 46%
• Arson decreased by 46%
• Robbery decreased by 71%
However, as (Police) Chief (Chris) Yates always says, although we are trending in the right direction, we cannot be satisfied or rest on our laurels! Therefore, on May 3, 2022, we will declare Wednesday, May 4, 2022, a Day of Fasting & Prayer in the city of Danville.
I am calling upon all to do three things:
1. Unless medically unable to do so, abstain from food from sunrise (5:44 a.m.) until sunset (7:49 p.m.).
2. Use the time that you normally would be eating to pray and/or take action to support the following:
a. Safety of our citizens, city staff and visitors;
b. Wisdom and good decision-making for all residents, especially city leaders;
c. Courage for all residents, especially city leaders;
d. Unity amongst all people in Danville, Vermilion County, and the greater-Illiana area.
3. Join us on Wednesday, May 4, at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Park for a citywide celebration organized and led by a group of leaders who have supported us in these endeavors! (Please bring lawn chairs due to the limited availability of benches. The rain location is Danville First Church of the Nazarene.)
Even if you are unable to attend the celebration, we ask that you stand with us in fasting, prayer, and/or taking action to help meet community goals.
The proclamation reads:
WHEREAS, The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation”; and
WHEREAS, The President is required by law (36 U.S.C. § 119) to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day; and
WHEREAS, 34 of our Presidents have designated days of national prayer and/or fasting; and
WHEREAS, the Courts have upheld the right of all levels of government to follow suit; and
WHEREAS, our citizens, now more than ever, need to love one another; to treat one another with kindness, respect, and understanding; to look for solutions and resolutions towards the betterment of each of us as individuals, communities, a city, a nation and a world; and
WHEREAS, prayer brings people together, builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties, and reminds us that we are created in God’s image, and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go; and
WHEREAS, fasting and prayer has helped pull people through struggles and fears of every kind and also serves as a wonderful way to express love, gratitude, and concern, whether in private or amongst family and friends; and
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Rickey Williams, Jr., Mayor of the City of Danville, do hereby proclaim Wednesday, May 4, 2022 as “A DAY OF FASTING & PRAYER” in the City of Danville, and urge all citizens to remember our city, state, nation, and world in fasting from sun-up to sun down, praying for God’s wisdom, guidance, blessing, and protection for this great city, our people, and our leaders and/or taking action to address the challenges of our times.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the City of Danville to be affixed this 3rd day of May 2022.
In other Danville City Council business, the council will: hear a proclamation about May 10-16 being Mental Health Awareness Week; consider reappointing City Clerk Lisa Monson to the Police Pension Board; hear a Danville Tennis Center presentation and continue American Rescue Plan Act proposed funding allocation discussions which could include moving money around for another fire truck; act on clarifying public comment periods at city meetings; consider approving additional auditing costs for city utility billing, purchasing new police vehicles and a new city texting service for residents; and approving a memorandum of understanding between the city and Danville Police Command Officers Association regarding officers paying 12 percent, increased from 11 percent, of the total group health insurance premium costs for their rate of contribution. This is the same as non-union employees. Police command wage increases in 2022 and 2023 are 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.