DANVILLE — Danville Area Transportation Study officials still are waiting to see the potential impacts of the 2020 Census.
Based on possible draft rule changes, however, "it's extremely likely (DATS) won't qualify as an MPO (metropolitan planning organization)...," Danville City Engineer Sam Cole said.
This could occur in the next couple years.
DATS officials are tracking it closely and hope to find out more later this year.
"It's all up in the air still," Cole said.
A big impact could be on Danville Mass Transit losing federal transportation funds with this area being designated rural, not urban.
With a lower population for this area, Danville and surrounding communities could lose the Danville Area Transportation Study and the area’s urbanized designation.
Cole said it's not for certain, but U.S. Census Bureau draft rule changes for density requirements for metropolitan planning organizations would mean Catlin and Georgetown would be removed from the planning group due to a 2.5 mile rule changing to a 1.5 mile jump connection.
A minimum population of 50,000 people is required to retain an urbanized area designation.
DATS survived after the 2010 Census with 50,949 people in the urbanized area. The urbanized area includes Danville, Tilton, Catlin, Westville and Georgetown. The Census Bureau includes additional noncontiguous areas for “urban areas” in using a “jump” connection.
U.S. Census Bureau data earlier this year showed that Danville’s population, as with the state of Illinois and other areas, has continued to fall.
If the designation is taken away, this area would lose possibly around $100,000 in federal Surface Transportation — Urban funding for regional transportation planning.
DATS is one of 16 Metropolitan Planning Organizations in Illinois.
This area’s urban designation is used for federal funding allocations — such as for buses, highways and other Community Development Block Grant funding — in addition to DATS planning and salary funding.
Cole said just losing Catlin's approximate population of 2,000 drops DATS under the population threshold.
He said the Census Bureau is expected to publish final rules by the end of the year. The Census Bureau is taking public comments on the draft rules through May 20.
Danville and the surrounding area has seen the urban designation taken away in the past, including in 1990, and then return, with rule changes in 2000.
When there is no DATS, the individual agencies — Danville and Danville Mass Transit, Vermilion County, townships, towns, CRIS Health-Aging Center and Vermilion Regional Airport — are again on their own for funding their own projects.
DATS officials said there won’t be funds for planning. DATS now gets about $238,000 in planning dollars that would go away.
DATS officials say they will carry on, adapt and adjust, such as looking at other avenues for transportation planning dollars.
The DATS Policy Committee on Thursday also talked about the Batestown Road project almost being complete, Illinois Department of Transportation projects continuing along I-74 including on Tilton Road; and IDOT officials having a meeting next week with Tilton Mayor Dave Phillips on some issues.
The committee talked about approximately $150,000 more in COVID-19 money it's received, which is flexible in its project use. The group also is hoping to have a road rating project completed this year.
