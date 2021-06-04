TILTON — The south Stock+Field store is expected to reopen next week, but the Danville location will not be reopening after all.
R.P. Acquisition Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of R.P. Lumber Co., Inc., previously announced its pending acquisition of the assets of the Stock+Field family of stores and plans to begin operations under new management April 1, 2021.
Officials said 22 of the 25 stores in the acquisition are reopening. The Danville site is now one that will not.
The stores will continue to operate in the farm and ranch space, providing the same products and services they have been providing communities for many years.
The focus has been on trying to keep Stock+Field stores open and serving the many communities they have served for years and, in some instances, decades, said Robert L. Plummer, chairman of R.P. Acquisition Corp., through a press release.
“The Stock+Field teams at each store are personally connected to their customers and their communities, and we see tremendous value in maintaining and strengthening those bonds. Many great R.P. Lumber team members have worked and continue working hard every day to build a strong reputation in the communities where we operate. We intend to bring the same culture and community mindset to Stock+Field,” Plummer added.
Stock+Field will be changing its name. The new ownership group – the R.P. Acquisition Corp. – is planning for the future of the brand and wants to hear from each community they will serve. They have invited the public to submit suggestions for a timeless new store name via www.StockAndField.com/ItsYourStore through June 18 with the intention of announcing the new name the first week of July.
The R.P. Acquisition Corp. – a wholly owned subsidiary of R.P. Lumber Co., Inc – purchased the Stock+Field assets out of bankruptcy court in April and is in the process of reopening 22 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin.
“We will continue to offer the brands that farm families and outdoor recreational enthusiasts find essential,” said Jason Plummer, vice president of the R.P. Acquisition Corp. “We also want to involve our customers in the process of defining our new identity. Their voices are important, and we want them to know we are listening.”
