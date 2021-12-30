DANVILLE — According to U.S. Census data, Danville’s population decreased from 33,027 in 2010 to 29,034 in 2020.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he didn’t expect the final numbers to be quite as large of a decrease as that, nor Vermilion County’s population decrease from 81,625 to 74,188.
“I was surprised that there were so many,” Williams said about lost residents. He thought the city might have lost maybe 1,000 to 1,500 people in the last decade, not 4,000 people.
“So that was disappointing and a little bit concerning,” he said.
“My goal is to improve all of the things that the city of Danville controls, such that people have an amazing quality of life here and they not only want to stay but that we draw in people from other places,” he said.
This comes into play especially now with a huge shift to remote work for employees.
“I think we can be a destination place in five to seven years. I really believe that,” Williams said.
Census impacts
Williams said a lot has not been made clear yet, as to all the local impacts with the city’s population decrease.
For example, Danville Mass Transit, if there is a change, he understands “we would go from an urban designation to a rural designation and that alters your funding formula; and I think you probably don’t get quite as much funding.”
Danville Area Transportation Study also could be going away due to the area’s population loss.
“I know we will still get some money,” Williams said, about transportation dollars. “But I don’t know how much or what it’s based on.”
Other funding affected includes motor fuel tax funds and Community Development Block Grant funds.
Williams said if the city were to receive less CDBG funding, the city wouldn’t be able to provide as many services.
“We do almost half a million dollars in home improvements for low-income residents through this program,” he said. “We’re able to demolish almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of dilapidated properties so that everyone’s property values are more secure and safe.”
“It (CDBG funding) also gives us another quarter of a million dollars for infrastructure projects in low-income areas. So, like we were able to redo Edwards Street,” he said, adding that’s what the city will be using for Beard Street as well.
Williams said the number of full-time employees the city has, around 235, is a good amount for the city.
“We’ve had requests to add one more parks’ laborer and one more streets’ laborer,” Williams said. The city has undergone reorganizations, and Williams said those requests will be assessed in a year or two.
“No matter what our population is, our infrastructure needs don’t change,” Williams said.
Historically, when looking at Danville’s population, it was highest in the 1970s when it was almost 43,000, and no Danville Correctional Center prisoners were in the count.
In the mid-1990s to 2000, major employers closed — General Motors and most of Hyster-Yale. That cost the city more than 7,000 jobs.
All those people lived here and had families, Williams said.
During that time, Danville expanded to the north and across the lake, east and elsewhere, with homes and businesses. But with all of that came dozens of miles more of streets, sewers and stormwaters, Williams continued.
Fast forward to 2020 and Danville now has just 27,000 residents, with the 2,000 inmates at the state prison raising the census count to around 29,000.
“We lost 16,000 people,” Williams said of the past 50 years.
“We have a city that’s built for 45,000 to 50,000 people, but we only have 27,000 people who are taking care of all that,” he said. “And that’s where our problem comes in.
“It’s less people taking care of more infrastructure,” Williams said.
One example is the increased sewer bills current residents are having to take on to address some residents’ issues of sewer backups, neighborhood flooding and other problems when it rains.
Danville has 177 miles of sewer to redo, and more than 100 miles of storm sewer and 12 miles of force mains, Williams said.
“We’re looking at almost $250 million dollars to repair and replace all that,” he said, adding that with the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money, that’s only about 10 percent of what’s needed.
Another fee impacting residents is the public safety pension fee, trying to address the city being behind in funding the city’s police officers’ and firefighters’ pension funds.
Danville Area Community College Political Science Instructor Chuck Hantz said the community college also is seeing impacts of fewer local residents.
“It impacts me personally at the college with smaller class sizes. Certainly, I’d like to see full classrooms. It makes it more difficult with a lower population base,” Hantz said.
He said the college has to get more inventive and proactive in getting students into seats.
Illinois’ net loss of population is a disconcerting trend, he added.
There’s plenty of reasons for it, as the decreases can be driven by jobs, taxes and other factors that need to be looked at.
Danville schools also are seeing some of their lowest school enrollments, with population loss and COVID-19 impacts.
Promoting Danville
Williams said the area does a poor job of marketing itself and promoting its positives.
“We do a poor job. We have a terrible self-image,” he said.
He said the city needs to look at “what are we now, what do we want to be and how do we become what we want to be.”
He said those things can be accomplished in various ways.
He said he thinks personally that good stewardship and a commitment to the greatest good possible, instead of anybody’s pet projects or initiative, and working together in a collaborative way with the city working with Vermilion County, Vermilion Advantage, Danville schools, Danville Area Community College and Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau are some of the steps to continue to improve the community.
“We all have to work together in a coordinated effort because there are less resources and we need to use them in the most effective way possible so that we can get good outcomes for our citizens,” Williams said.
To improve the city’s image, the city can help improve relationships with citizens, businesses and the city’s own employees so people are happy to be here, and the city’s quality of life is improved, he added.
Williams said one woman he talked to moved here from Tennessee to the Maywood neighborhood.
She looked online and she found the house of her dreams. She came and visited one time, looked at what was offered here and now she’s really happy to be here, he said.
City officials already are doing some educational campaigns, such as contracting short videos with companies about city government.
Williams said the videos will show people what the city has going on, how it operates and why the employees do what they do. Someone could have a question answered about why that bad house is still next door, or why does the city spend money on parks when there are all these potholes, and how taxpayer money is spent.
These videos will be on the city’s website and social media.
They also will highlight fun city activities too, Williams said.
“First of all, we have to convince ourselves that we’re worthy, that we’re not dead, that we’re not unsafe,” Williams said. “If the people who live here say terrible things about (the city), how do you think we’re ever going to get anyone new to come?”
He said unless people are able to be here and experience what the city is like for themselves, they won’t fully know.
“I know that we’re not perfect. You have to take the good and the bad,” Williams added. “You have to have a realistic understanding of who you are and where you are if you want to be better. No matter what happens in Danville, the good outweighs the bad, 10 to 1.”
