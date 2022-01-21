DANVILLE — Due to the rising COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations in the state, organizers decided to make Danville's Got Talent at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 a hybrid event.
This means performers, staff and sponsors will be given a set number of tickets to distribute to the event, assuring that the Fischer Theatre is at 25% capacity for the evening, allowing for social distancing.
The only way to enter the live event at the Fischer Theatre is to have a ticket to the event. Tickets are not available to purchase.
If you are not a ticketed guest, you can watch the event live from the comfort of your home, or from wherever you might be in the world. Tune in to the First Fridays Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1000744187176510?active_tab=about.
Nearly 30 individuals auditioned for Danville's Got Talent. Final contestants: Tyler Young and Beau Siddens; Lily Harden; KyEisha Maze; Paul Hubbard; Kimberly Montgomery; Alexis Johnson; Grace Community Church; Thomas Strain; Erin Cox; Cohen Brown and Luke Swinford; Jodi Prosser; Brad Schofield; Aaron Martin and Willie Johnson.
To make this an interactive experience, photographs and information about each performer who would traditionally be in an event program will be posted to the Facebook event page. You can learn everything about the performers and judges leading up to the event. They also will be sharing a video or two.
Organizers also are working on a poll where you can vote for your favorite performer at the end of the show, and they will offer a People's Choice Award alongside the judge’s choices.
If you miss the live performance, they will post the video after the event for viewing.
Although it is sad that this year's Danville's Got Talent cannot draw a huge crowd, those involved are thankful for technology and the ability to reach even further through this alternative. This will be an annual event, so there will be many opportunities to attend in person in years to come
A thank you is given to the sponsors:
First Place Sponsors: Carle Health, OSF Healthcare, Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness, Hayley Siefert with KW Realty.
Partners: Pete Goodwin with Country Financial, Christie Clinic, Vermilion Advantage, Watchfire, and Thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components.
Supporters: Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts, Sweet Repeats, Aqua Illinois, and Amanda Galloway with Country Financial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.