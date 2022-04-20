DANVILLE — Danville School District 118 is closing Garfield Elementary School in June and will be bussing the approximately 200 kindergarten to fourth-grade students to Liberty and Meade Park schools.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the facilities plan the school board approved last year allowed the administration time to determine the impact on the other schools in disbursing Garfield's students to remaining schools and what the district could do with the building after closing the school.
The school district should redistrict the entire school district, said Garfield parent Angie Dixon and also suggested by some school board members.
Dixon is concerned about her children being bussed miles across the city from where they live, when there are other schools closer. "That's not cool," she said.
School board member Shannon Schroeder said the school district has a lower student census, from about 8,000 to around 4,600 students now.
Garfield also is in such disrepair, with sewer, mold and other issues causing health and safety issues, Schroeder said.
Redistricting all students could take 12-18 or more months to complete, school officials said, saying it can't be done quickly.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education John Hart also said they could look at grade level centers, and the district will continue to monitor the larger population at Mark Denman which also has special education students and MATS (Motivating Academically Talented Students).
"It's not going to be great," Schroeder said, for some families for the upcoming new school year.
School board member Johnnie Carey also said the board didn't take this decision lightly.
"It's hard," she said about closing Garfield school in about seven to eight weeks.
School board president Randal Ashton said "It's a bittersweet pill you have to take. I do not want to see it go. Sometimes we have to make a tough decision. That's what the board is doing."
"It's something that had to be done. We apologize for that," he added, saying they are trying to repurpose the neighborhood school building and continue to get something out of it and use it while they can. He thinks some of the repurposing ideas sound "wonderful."
Geddis said school officials have talked about Garfield school since she came to the district about seven years ago.
There were security issues with buzzing people in from the third-floor office until another front desk was added. The boiler is cemented into the wall and the building temperature can't be controlled. There are sewer, bathroom and water issues, bricks are falling off the chimney and pigeons have entered the building, she said.
She didn't want to destroy the building, also saying it's the district's last neighborhood school with most students walking there.
"I've fought for that building for three years. The reality of it, (students and staff) should not be there. They deserve better," Geddis said.
"(It's) compounded with, I don't have the staff and I don't have the students," Geddis said, adding that they could merge about two schools, in reality.
Closing Garfield will not increase class sizes elsewhere, and will not stretch nurses and social workers and other staff so much. Every student will have a certified teacher, school district officials said.
Geddis said the school district doesn't have to fix all the mold and lighting, plumbing, ceiling and other issues, if it only puts things inside the building, not people.
"I can house things in there. I couldn't in good conscience put people in it," she said of Garfield school.
She also said at Wednesday night's school board meeting that the school could be shut down immediately, but she didn't want it to be another Cannon Elementary School.
Staff has about weeks to plan and get things out of the building.
"I'm trying to meet you more than half way," Geddis said.
Hart and Human Resources Director Kim Pabst told the board about repurposing Garfield school as a community outreach center.
The building would be used for: homelessness grant storage for McKinney Vento Service Center for health and hygiene items, cleaning supplies, clothing, bedding and household items; summer programming opportunities supply room for summer camps and college and career activities and for grant-funded supplies and materials to supplement the district curriculum; building and grounds usage for additional warehouse storage and staging area for construction projects; district usage for school supplies and curricular materials needing a climate-controlled environment; and food service usage for a community food pantry.
Hart said the district has no place to store some items because their large warehouse is already full.
Pabst also said this will put the schools a little more even than when they used to be for student populations.
"We have buildings with a lot of space due to enrollment being so low," she said.
Garfield had 400 to 500 students in the past, and only about 170-200 more recently.
Redistribution of Garfield students to Liberty and Meade Park: 111 Garfield students would be distributed to Liberty Elementary School, those living on the east side of Logan Avenue and the north side of English Street; and 85 Garfield students to Meade Park Elementary School, living on the west side of Logan Avenue and the south side of English Street. Kindergarten numbers have been estimated.
Fiscal year 2023 estimated elementary school enrollments: 244 students at Edison; 365 at Liberty; 605 at Mark Denman; 328 at Meade Park; 283 at Northeast (K-6th grade) and 472 at Southwest. These numbers are based on the March 1, 2022 enrollment report and redistribution of Garfield students.
Letters already have been drafted to send to families of where Garfield students would go.
Garfield principal Nicole Zaayer, who got emotional about the school's closing, said her mother and other family members attended Garfield.
"My family always valued Garfield. I understand that there are some concerns with the building," she said about having a classroom in the basement where mold had to be cleaned up and pigeons would go down the chimney. "We know there are structural issues to be safe and healthy."
School district officials have said it's likely cost-prohibitive to make the needed health and life safety repairs to Garfield school. Updated costs to replace windows, plumbing, HVAC, and comply with building code requirements had been projected at $13 million.
In other business, the school board approved extending 12 half-day Preschool-For-All classes to five full-day and seven half-day classes effective for the 2022-2023 school year. There also was a first reading on a job description for a new preschool program coordinator.
The school board also approved a Cincinnati, Ohio Kings Island theme park trip for the North Ridge Middle School music department and a trip for 8th grade AVID students to Indiana State University.
