DANVILLE – Dr. Monica Beasley’s book is called “Look What God Has Done For Me.”
And if one takes a look in the pages and hear from her, they would be truly amazed at what obstacles in her life she has conquered.
“It talks about the hardships that I faced as a young girl which spilled into my teenage years,” Beasley said. “I was sexually assaulted from ages 5-11 which drove me to become a rebellious teenager. I got into trouble and made a lot of bad decisions. I dropped out of school because I was bullied and I got into trouble with the law and I was facing hard time. In 1999, I contracted HIV, but by God’s grace, I was able to turn it around.”
Beasley turned her life around by getting her GED and then when she was able to get her degrees, she wanted to return the favor to those who also didn’t finish high school.
“I went back to school, got my GED and never looked back,” Beasley said. “I created a project called Look What God Has Done for Me to help individuals to become self-sufficient by exposing them to what is out there. I was offering GED tutorials to help them get a GED and get them into college or back into the work force. I took almost 50 people through the program. I also worked for East Central Illinois Community Action Agency first as a family advocate and getting promoted to eventually a director.
“It afforded me the opportunity to work with those who have had the same hardships. It became a relatable situation for them. I am trying to empower my readers by taking a look at how broken my childhood was and how I turned everything around to be a more constructive-thinking individual and it has led to a lot of my success.”
Beasley went on to get her associates degree from Danville Area Community College, her bachelors and masters from Argosy University and doctorate from Trident University International.
Along with the GED, Beasley’s testimony also includes her recovery from HIV, which was ramped up in 2009.
“I was at a point in 2009, where the doctors gave me only five days to live because the HIV was unmanageable,” Beasley said. “I thank God for everything I encountered because it healed me in being a beautiful, intelligent woman. I am undetectable now and have been that way for eight years. So when I say that God has done some amazing things for my life, he has done that.”
For the book, Beasley wanted to tell her story and hopes that it will be the cause for change in their lives.
“Things happen to us as individuals and we sweep that under the rug because you can’t comprehend all these things that happened to us and it got to a point where I stated to blame myself for everything that took place,” Beasley said. “For my program, I would bring people in from different walks of life, like someone that went to jail or had a disease and turned it around. I brought them in for them to share testimonies and I would also share my testimony. It’s so important for people to understand that if you’re exposed to trauma, you should not live in it.
“In the back of my book, I have four pictures: A picture of me when I was five, a picture when I was a rebellious teen, a picture when I was sick and a picture from when I got my bachelors. If you look at the front part of my book, you will see the finished product after all of that suffering. I motivated myself to make change and that is my goal with the book. I am not looking to seek recognition, it’s that change and hope are possible and I am living proof of that.”
Beasley celebrated the release of her book with a book signing on Saturday. She said that the book has been selling way more than she ever thought to start.
“I took some preorders because I had 150 books shipped to me. My intention was to put 50 books aside for the book signing, but I sold those 150 books in a matter of five days, so I had to reorder another 50 in order for the book signing,” Beasley said. “It is the best feeling in the world because all of my work in the community is not in vain and the community has been supportive the most and the goal of the book is to inspire. We cross people all the time and a lot of the time, we talk down on people and you never know what they have done in their life, It is an amazing feeling that they are buying into my book.”
Along with the book and her accounting and tax service in Champaign, Beasley has added singer to her tool box and will be performing at the BET Weekend Awards in June after getting the most nominations in a contest called “Who wants to make it.”
“I have always been inspired to sing. When I started to have children at a young age, it stopped me from digging deeper into something I was passionate about,” Beasley said. “So once my kids got grown and I had to endure my sister passing away and going back to music was the therapy for me. I downloaded a music app and I started writing these one-minute songs. It ended up leasing into something of a career because I have released 27 songs.
“I got into the contest on my birthday, Feb. 7, and I did my audition and the only way to get in was by invitation, by talent or you had to have a log of nominations to move forward. I had so many nominations; it led to me taking the trip with all expenses paid.”
Also in June, Beasley is going to move to Plano, Texas to expand her accounting career.
I have all these credentials and I know the competition here is tight, so I think in a bigger city, I can really explore my accounting business. I have had many clients for tax services, but not for accounting services. I am going for a CPA,” Beasley said. “I will be like 5-10 minutes from downtown Dallas. I think for the Lord to lead me there is something that he has led me to do. I don’t do anything without the Lord telling me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.