Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.