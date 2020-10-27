DANVILLE — Aspen Contracting's Covers 4 Others programs reaches out to people that are in need of a roof.
For this year's edition of the program, they were able to reach out to Danville.
Danville's Kim Watson, who was nominated anonymously, was named one of eight recipients of a roof from Aspen Contracting.
Aspen, who is based in Lee's Summit, Mo., invites people to nominate people who are in hardship, are veterans, first responders or uninsured homeowners. A final group of nominees are selected and the public votes on them.
After voting, evaluations ensue and the final recipients are selected. Once installation begins, Aspen invites the homeowners and their neighbors to revel in an installation celebration.
The roof is 100 percent free as national and local sponsors are funding the event every year.
Watson's roof was done by the company earlier this month.
