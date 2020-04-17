DANVILLE — A 43-year-old Danville woman has died in a single-vehicle accident.
The victim has been identified as Carrie A. Nixon, according to Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.
According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department, the accident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Friday, April 17, in the 1800 block of Vine Street.
Nixon was traveling east on Vine Street, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, struck a utility pole and the vehicle came to rest in a deep ravine.
Nixon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's department.
The victim's identity was held until next of kin could be contacted.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the accident.
