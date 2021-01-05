The first baby of the new year, Ezra Cruz Ramirez, was born at 9:44 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Parents are Maleah Morlan and Marcos Luis Ramirez of Danville.
Danville welcomes first baby of 2021
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
