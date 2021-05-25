DANVILLE — With the city tearing down another property owner's problem building, this time with Danville Township being another government agency, Ward 4 Alderman Mike O'Kane said he's again worried about setting additional precedent.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams also is concerned about taking money from other needed demolitions throughout the city.
"I'm sitting by two on the (city's demolition) list and don't see any movement with them," Williams said.
"We are already behind on those. Now we're going to get further behind," he added.
By a vote of 5-1, with Williams voting 'no' and Ward 6 Alderman Aaron Troglia absent, the Danville City Council's Public Services Committee Tuesday night recommended approving the acquisition of 101 W. North St., the former Danville Township building, at the northwest corner of North and Walnut streets, for it to be demolished.
The full city council will act on the acquisition next week.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the township would donate the building and pay the city $50,000 toward demolition — $40,000 upon completion of the demolition and $10,000 by the end of next year. City officials estimate the asbestos removal and demolition will cost $200,000 to $250,000.
"I really hate to see it go," said Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing.
Mayor Williams said the city has two pages of building code violations that would need to be addressed before the building would be able to be occupied.
The building has been vacant for about two and a half years, Mayor Williams said about when the township offices moved out.
Mayor Williams said Program Compliance Coordinator Tracy Craft said it's probably the most asbestos Craft has seen in a building.
Plumbing also needs to be replaced, and Mayor Williams said he doesn't see anyone spending up to $1 million in fixing the building for today's needs.
Mayor Williams went on to explain how Danville Township only has so many tax dollars for repairing roads and for other services. The township can't take care of this building it still owns. The township doesn't have the financial resources, he said.
He said a drug and alcohol addiction non-profit was interested in the building and nearly acquired it.
But as others have stepped up to undertake large vacant buildings in the city, Mayor Williams said the city was concerned about the non-profit not having the resources to fix it and the city having to tear it down later. The building could become more dangerous along the way, he added.
Mayor Williams said the building is in the "heart of Danville" and he'd rather be proactive.
Strebing said the township wasn't utilizing the upper floor due to heating and other problems.
"It's so botched up," he too added of some of the small office spaces. He said at one time the building was a funeral home.
Mayor Williams said the upper floor has a leak, and a lot of black mold that would have to be remediated.
Strebing said he doesn't want to spend the money on it, but the city needs to. He also said having the township contribute financially also is better than he thought.
Mayor Williams said the $50,000 is what the township can realistically contribute.
O'Kane asked about taking funds from other city blight removals, and he's concerned about having to possibly step up again for Danville District 118 and its vacant Cannon School and possibly others in the future.
Mayor Williams said the city is in a bad situation with the Danville Township building anyway, and he wants to protect the downtown. It's not an eminent threat of falling down, but it's a building in a main thoroughfare, he said about it being a semi-priority.
He said the building would be taken down this fiscal year, by April 30, 2022.
Mayor Williams also said the school district has millions of dollars in reserves, and is working on a plan to demolish Cannon School. He said the city will hold them accountable.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said the costs for the Danville Township building demolition would be about a quarter of the city's demolition budget, with grants and other funding.
"I hope the voters of our community keep in mind what the township has done with our budget," O'Kane said.
Mayor Williams said this demolition won't put the city behind. The city has demolished more structures in the last two years than in years past, he said, adding that the city also has received a couple hundred thousand dollars extra for demolitions.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said he and Strebing would like to talk to the mayor about possible future uses for that site. Puhr and Strebing are involved with the nearby Masonic Temple.
The committee also recommended approving submission of a $1.4 million COPS grant for six police officers.
Aldermen also learned the city is seeing new vendor licenses. Recently six food truck and two ice cream vendor licenses have been approved.
Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters told the aldermen they are looking at costs to replace the fire department's outdated radio system, and possibly repair the fire training tower off Griffin Street at fire station No. 3.
The top two floors are unable to be used anymore of the tower, McMasters said.
Alderman Williams also asked McMasters about Seminary Street being closed and fire trucks.
McMasters said there haven't been any big delays, with a couple other routes still to take without railroad tracks.
McMasters said the fire department also could have a couple retirements this fall, resulting in more new hires.
