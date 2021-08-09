Danville to get a second Dollar Tree

Partial demolition of the former Price-Less Foods, 501 W. Fairchild St., started over the weekend. A small portion of the building is being demolished, and the rest will be renovated for a new Dollar Tree. This will be a second store location in Danville. There also is a Dollar Tree on West Newell Road. A timeline for the store’s opening isn’t known, but it will likely be completed by the start of 2022, according to city officials.