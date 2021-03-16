DANVILLE — There was clapping and outbursts of joy from City Council aldermen when they heard Danville will receive $23 million under the federal relief package recently passed by Congress and signed by President Biden.
Some aldermen already are thinking of wish lists.
"That's awesome news," Ward 6 Alderman James Poshard said, bringing up sidewalks needing work and that being one of the biggest complaints he hears in his ward.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told aldermen at Tuesday night's council meeting that he was notified Danville was included "as a direct allocation in the stimulus package" that just passed.
"I'm very, very pleased to say that you all are going to have to help me figure out how to spend the $23 million dollars that the city is receiving as part of this," Williams said.
He said unfortunately there are some caveats on what the funds can be used for.
Funding cannot be used directly for pensions or to lower taxes, Williams said.
Funding can be used to make up revenue losses as a result of the coronavirus.
Williams said even though Danville is doing well overall, revenues are down such as with the hotel/motel tax, and the city could use the funding to reimburse public safety salaries. Funding also could be used for water, broadband or sewer work.
Williams said they haven't received detailed information or concrete guidance yet on what the spending stipulations are.
"I think it's just incredible news for our community," Williams said, about the funding for the city and citizens.
He said the bill requires half of the money going to municipalities sometime in May. That would be $11.5 million for Danville.
In other business, Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr commended Williams on appointments of younger people to the council and other commissions.
The council approved the appointment of Eve Ludwig as Ward 5 Alderwoman to replace Tom Stone, who died last month.
The council also approved the appointment of Carley Fredericks to the arena board and reappointment of Pete Goodwin to the zoning commission.
Williams said it takes the perspectives of people of different ages and diversity to get the best ideas in how to move the community forward.
"We can't rely on our elders forever ...," he said.
Williams said he spoke to one other person possibly to take the Ward 5 alderman seat. He said Ludwig has great character and is very similar to Stone's community involvement.
Ludwig said she appreciates the opportunity to serve Danville this way.
"Being a Danville native, it means a lot to me," she said.
Williams said Fredericks, whose maiden name is Strader, has taught gymnastics and has a financial background.
The council also approved: a special-use permit for Gregg Excavating and Hauling for a two-family dwelling at 1812 E. Main St., amending the zoning ordinance for signs in residential zoning districts conforming non-residential use to avoid rezoning entire properties such as a church or school for a sign, Harrison Park Golf Course employment agreement, purchase of a flat deck equipment trailer and sale of 3301 and 3304 Fairway Drive.
