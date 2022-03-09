The Danville Symphony Orchestra will be back in the Fischer Theatre on Saturday with guest artist Tom de Torres — a virtuoso clarinetist whose day job is as a physician’s assistant for the Danville Veterans Administration.
The evening’s program features the music of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 and a Weber Clarinet Concerto. Maestro Jeremy Swerling leads the Orchestra, which showcases the talents of local and regional musicians.
Though born in Los Angeles, de Torres and his wife Dotty discovered the charms of Vermilion County life while in service for the U.S. Air National Guard. Dotty plays flute for the Symphony.
According to de Torres, Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No. 2 captures the “soul of the clarinet.” He says, “What makes this such a joy is (Weber’s) intuitive writing for the capabilities of the instrument.”
As for Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, de Torres says that this piece reminds him of his travels across Europe while in the Air Force. “Dvořák used aspects of the folk music of his native Bohemia in his orchestral works. And for me, the music evokes an actual experience I had decades ago while on tour in Europe; arriving at a Czech border crossing at dawn with fog clinging to parts of the countryside. I imagined that this was what Dvořák was seeing when he wrote his greatest works.”
As a way of saying thank you to front-line healthcare workers, the DSO has offered to livestream the concert into local healthcare facilities.
Some tickets remain on the main floor and balcony for $35. Students with a valid ID can buy tickets for $10.
Tickets may be purchased online at fischertheatre.com, or by calling (217) 213-6162. Tickets are also available at the Fischer Theatre box office located on 158 N. Vermilion Street in Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.