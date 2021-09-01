DANVILLE — The Danville Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce its 2021-22 season following its recent partnership with the Vermilion Heritage Foundation and the historic Fischer Theatre.
Maestro Jeremy Swerling returns to lead the DSO for a new series of three performances at the historic Fischer Theatre that will give you the pure energy of the Roaring 20's & Beyond at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2; heat up your December with a Sinatra styled Swingin' Christmas at 3 p.m. Dec. 5; and experience an exploration of Dvorak's masterpiece New World Symphony as well as Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No. 2 performed by Danville’s own Tom DeTorres at 7:30 p.m. March 12.
The Vermilion Heritage Foundation’s Jason Rome hails this upcoming season with the Danville Symphony Orchestra with great excitement.
“With guest artists hailing from Broadway and back to our own community of Danville, Illinois - this series will be a true adventure. We want to invite all live music lovers to come along for this journey through music and time and to experience these live performances in a venue that lived through it all," Rome said.
In addition to the three-show series at the Fischer, the DSO is excited to present Stars of the Silver Screen at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School at 7:30 p.m. April 30. This performance is a rescheduled event from the previous season that was interrupted by the pandemic. For all those already holding tickets to this performance, your original tickets will be honored. The DSO looks forward to the opportunity to finally welcome you to this night of movie magic.
The DSO has already begun to renew season tickets for its existing subscribers with the help and partnership of the Fischer Theatre, and want to alert the public that it will begin to open season ticket sales to the three-show Fischer Theatre series as early as Sept. 1, and single ticket sales for remaining seats on Sept. 15.
Information and ticket sales will be made available on both the DSO and Fischer Theatre’s websites and social media platforms.
