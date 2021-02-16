Danville Mass Transit bus service has closed for the remainder of today. Unpredictable road conditions are causing the city to cancel service.
Pending road and weather conditions, service will resume Wednesday.
Winifred Campbell, 92, of Oakwood passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Colonial Manor in Danville. She was born the daughter of Mildred and Elmer Zander in Danville, Illinois on December 31, 1928. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robe…
Patricia Ruth Smart (Farnsworth) of Danville passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. She was born the daughter of Frank Farnsworth and Thelma and Bill Ross in Danville, Illinois on April 7, 1948. She is survived by her husband Darrell Smart, bro…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.