DANVILLE — The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee will consider additional costs for the city's takeover of city sewer, solid waste and public safety pension fee billing and collections.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at city hall, 17 W. Main St.
The five-year utility billing printer maintenance contract is with DTI Office Solutions at a cost of $535.75 base charge a month. The amount includes 13,500 black and white copies per month and 1,500 color copies per month. Additional copies will be billed at $.039 per copy for black and white and $.0075 per copy for color.
Sewer customers are to see city billing directly from the city starting in November.
Also Tuesday, the committee will consider discussions on city employee residency and a proposed change to allow newly hired city employees to live up to 45 miles outside the city.
In other business, the committee will consider:
- Authorizing a decreased budget amendment for a new fire reporting system.
- Reimbursing Aqua Illinois expenses for the abandonment of the sanitary sewer at the Lake Vermilion dam and amending the city's budget. The city owns and operates an 8-inch sanitary sewer mounted to the dam, and the recent relocation of the discharge from the Chateau Estates pump station as part of the Northwest sanitary sewer project has facilitated abandonment of the sewer at the dam. Aqua Illinois negotiated a $65,679 contract with Schomburg and Schomburg Construction for removal of the sewer from the dam and abandonment of adjacent sewers. Funding comes from the city's storm and sanitary sewer fund reserves.
- Accepting a proposal for paving a portion of Winter Avenue. The city sought bids for Denmark and Old Ottawa construction, but it didn't include milling and resurfacing of pavement to the intersection of Winter Avenue and Gilbert Street, the resolution states. Cross Construction is willing to complete the work at the same price. The cost is $47,693, paid from the overlay program in the city's infrastructure development fund.
- Approving application for grant funds for streambank stabilization within the Lake Vermilion watershed. The grant would require a 20 percent match of $64,000 coming from the city's storm and sanitary sewer fund. Lake Vermilion is the municipal water supply for the city, and the resolution reads, "The Vermilion County Soil and Water Conservation District has facilitated recent updates to the Lake Vermilion Watershed Plan which highlight specific project locations improvements within the city of Danville which will improve water quality and reduce streambank erosion." The city has worked with the district and its consultant to identify appropriate methods for reducing erosion in key areas that also protect public property such as sewers and bridges and private property in the city.
- Approving a one-year extension of environmental code enforcement software license agreement. The cost is $18,875 with The Sidwell Company to provide Accella Information permitting and code enforcement software.
