DANVILLE — The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law in March to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation.
State and local governments received money to fix budget shortfalls and invest in their communities. The city of Danville was allocated $24,704,857 based on three weighted factors of population (weighted at 25 percent), people in poverty (weighted at 50 percent), and amount of overcrowded housing units (weighted at 25 percent).
The city of Danville received its first installment (50 percent) of the total amount in September. The second and final installment will take place in September 2022.
These funds are invested into an interest-bearing account in a local bank.
The city of Danville must allocate the funds entirely by Dec. 31, 2024. The funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
The city requests citizen feedback on how to spend the money at the upcoming city council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at city hall, 17 W. Main St.
Another community forum regarding the funding will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Laura Lee Fellowship House, 212 E. Williams St.
For more information regarding the American Rescue Plan Act and guidance related to how funding can and cannot be spent, see the city's website at: https://www.cityofdanville.org/government/american-rescue-plan-act.
