DANVILLE — Danville Police Department Deputy Chief Terry McCord said in comparing May 2022 to May 2021 police department incident reports, there have been a string of storage shed burglaries recently to increase this year’s numbers.
“Somebody’s figured out how to get into a couple of these bigger storage areas,” McCord said about seeing 23 “other burglaries” this month. In May 2021 there were 11 and in May 2020 there were 16 “other burglaries.”
Most numbers are largely unchanged, and many are where their goal is, McCord said of crime incidents.
Residential burglaries in May were also up. There were 17 reported in May 2022, 13 in May 2021 and 15 in May 2020.
For thefts: 27 in May 2022, 25 in May 2021 and 20 in May 2020.
Criminal damage reports are down: 58 in May 2022, 78 in May 2021 and 57 in May 2020.
Sexual assaults are up. There were 8 in May 2022, 4 in May 2021 and 6 in May 2020.
Total aggravated batteries also are up: 33 in May 2022, 29 in May 2021 and 24 in May 2020.
Shots fired are down. There were 12 in May 2022, 30 in May 2021 and 50 in May 2020.
Domestic batteries are down from a year ago: 67 in May 2022, 76 in May 2021 and 52 in May 2020.
Homicide victims in May 2022 totaled one. There were two in May 2021.
In other business at Tuesday night’s Danville Public Services Committee meeting, former city employee Doug Ahrens brought up Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund pension questions concerning language in the resolution to come back to aldermen next month for proposed salary increases for Danville elected officials. IMRF pension holders, such as an alderman, are not allowed to receive compensation, a salary, for their elected position, under city ordinance. City officials were getting clarification on that.
In other discussions, Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague asked about a Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Incentive Program grant to Heartland Properties for $19,500.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said it’s for the former detailing shop owned by Tom Hightower that moved to East Fairchild Street. A new detail shop is going in at 411 N. Vermilion St., Williams said.
Williams also reported that a number of entities were behind in paying their liquor establishment business license taxes. The licenses expired June 30. The businesses won’t be issued new licenses until they pay all that is due to the city or make a payment agreement, he said.
The committee also recommended approving a grant application for fire department extrication and stabilization equipment used in responding to vehicle accidents, a budget amendment for Harrison Park Clubhouse pro shop resale items and additional funding for police vehicles. The full city council will act on those items next week.
In other city business next week, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is expected to act on Williams’ request to hire two probationary firefighters.
Last month, firefighters’ union Local 429 Vice President Lester Potts Jr. told aldermen if Williams didn’t deny a request they submitted more than a month ago to move two probationary firefighters from 40 hours a week to work on shift, it could save around $20,000 a month.
For May, the city saw $60,000 in firefighter overtime.
The fire department is to have 44 personnel. It now has 35. They had three retirements in May, three injured, two at academy and two back from academy who aren’t on shifts yet. They are short one personnel right now, Potts said.
Williams said the city is in litigation with the union over the minimum manning issue “which causes the need for unnecessary overtime all of the time.”
Williams said the city pays $500,000 a year in overtime to call back firefighters to meet the minimum manning requirement, “for people to sit around 80 percent of the time.”
“A lot of it is due to having folks retire,” Williams said, adding that one was unexpected.
Williams said he didn’t intend to staff any more until the arbitration matter is over. He said it’s cheaper to pay overtime. It can cost about $120,000 a year for a full-time firefighter with family insurance or $67,000 a year in overtime.
