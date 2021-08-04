DANVILLE — Masks are staying for students and staff returning for in-person, full-time days in schools this fall, whether they are vaccinated or not.
Guidelines still differ for outside, extra-curricular activities.
Danville District 118 school board members met Wednesday night for a special meeting and approved the school district's 2021-2022 return-to-school plan. Traditional schools start Aug. 19. Northeast Elementary Magnet School started back on its balanced calendar in July.
Online school registration for the upcoming school year continues through the end of the week.
On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced a mask mandate for all public and private schools. The school board and district is exposed for personal liability, if school board members go against the mandate.
When it comes to sports and other extra-curriculars, there are different directives, said Danville Superintendent Alicia Geddis.
The Vermilion County Health Department said Vermilion County has a high COVID-19 transmission status, and it's recommended that everyone, despite vaccination, wear a mask when indoors.
"It's not that we are trying to confuse you (or) look indecisive...," Geddis said about the continually-changing guidelines. "So we ask you to bear with us."
"I stand for health freedom," said parent Chris Heeren, who said parents and guardians should be able to make decisions about masks for their children.
"I think they're crap," Heeren said of the mask mandates. "I know what's best for my children, grandchildren."
Chiropractor Dr. Robert Bartosh said any intervention, like mask usage, has pros and cons. Most recent mask mandates, even for those vaccinated, don't speak as factual and are "confusing at best," he said.
Bartosh said masks are harming children mentally, physically and biologically. He said some children have a reluctance to go to school due to masks.
Another parent, who is a nurse, said mask wearing is "pure theater" and wearing masks six hours a day restricts children's breathing. She asked will children have to be masked for the rest of their lives?
Geddis said all students, staff and visitors must wear masks inside schools regardless of vaccination status. Having masks in place is the only way to keep students in person, full days, she said.
Teachers and staff have said they don't want to be the mask police.
The return-to-school plan states virtual learning isn't an option for students unless a student is homebound and provides a medical statement.
For COVID-19 quarantining, the school district is returning to pre-pandemic procedures for providing students with instruction while at home during a short-term illness. Teachers will utilize Google classroom to post assignments, provide feedback and respond to requests for support.
Geddis said if COVID-19 numbers get worse this fall, as predicted, more decisions will have to be made if entire schools are shut down awhile.
"All those things have to come back to the table," Geddis said.
Also as part of the return-to-school plan: vaccinations aren't required; regular school hours are slightly different for elementary schools, being 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.; District 118 increased fresh air exchange in buildings using HVAC systems and, when possible, windows will be opened in classrooms and on buses; school officials are no longer in charge of symptom screenings, with students and staff members themselves and also parents and guardians to monitor that; all indoor extra curriculars require a mask; and bargaining with the Danville Education Association remains for staff COVID-19 days.
Board member Shannon Schroeder said she doesn't want to see vaccinated and unvaccinated staff treated differently. She said she's concerned about vaccination discrimination in schools, and it also possibly leading to racial discrimination.
"We really need to guard against that," she said.
Board member Johnnie Carey said her husband still has residual effects from COVID-19, and she was sitting in a nursing home as new school COVID-19 mandates came out Wednesday.
She said the school board members are grappling with all the mandates, and they want to do what's best for the students. She and other school officials, some who support masks being optional, had hoped they'd be peeling back parts of the past mandates and guidelines.
In other business, new assistant principals were announced: Eric Nethercott at Mark Denman Elementary School, Amber Davis at North Ridge Middle School and Scott Vogel at Danville High School.
