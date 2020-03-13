Danville District 118 school officials announced these changes as a result of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to close the state;s schools March 17 through march 30.
Danville District 118 students will not report to school or programs beginning Monday, March 16.
All Danville District 118 staff will report Monday, March 16, at the regular time.
The district will activate its emergency learning plan as well as plan to provide meals for the school week of March 16- March 20 through a concentrated distribution model to Danville District 118 families who may need this additional support.
Distribution will be 10 a.m. noon Monday, March 16, in Mark Denman Elementary School parking lot and 1-3 p.m. Monday, March 16, in South View Upper Elementary parking lot.
Danville District 118's regular spring break is March 20 through March 27. School officials will continue to communicate through a combination of Alert Now messages, the district's web page and Facebook page.
