DANVILLE — Sixteen- and 17-year-olds are having trouble receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and Danville District 118 is trying to do something about it.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the district is working to partner with Walgreens to get Vermilion County teens vaccinated.
"I recognize it has been difficult to get the vaccination," Geddis said. "What we are experiencing, as soon as it becomes available, several people from Chicago take up all of the slots. So our kids in Vermilion County have not been able to get in."
She said "Pharmacist Joey" is talking to the Walgreens district manager to try to get a special D118 day to have students vaccinated.
She said she hopes to have more information later this month.
In other coronavirus discussions, school board members continued to ask where are Danville District 118 students this school year, and what impact is COVID-19 having on student learning?
Those questions were posed by D118 school board members Shannon Schroeder and Darlene Halloran at Wednesday night's teleconference meeting.
The school board approved curriculum updates: about $176,000 for a Eureka Math text book one-year pilot program for elementary students; an approximately $30,000 Impact social studies pilot program for fifth grade; and about $41,500 for Prime science pilot program for fifth grade.
Halloran said she wants data from these pilot programs, and also asked about the impact of the coronavirus on learning.
Curriculum Director Mary Ellen Bunton said they are getting ready to do another screening in May.
"Math is being impacted very consistently across the country and the state," Bunton said, adding that reading may not be impacted quite as much.
Schroeder said parents also still are questioning what the school district is doing about missing students.
The start of the school year saw more than 2,000 students unaccounted for.
Current student enrollment shows the district still missing about 318 students. Eighty-two students are from Danville High School.
"Our kids are participating a lot better than in the beginning," said Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry, of the 70 percent virtual DHS students.
Cherry said they continue interventions with home visits and contacts.
Cherry said "we're on those kids as fiercely as we can," about those students who are not logging on or participating.
Total DHS enrollment is higher this year at 1,362, up from 1,280 last year.
There have been 413 referrals to school resource officers of students who have missed five or more days of school. The SROs, home interventionists, staff and teachers have been knocking on doors and making contact with families.
From January to March there were 5,564 emails, phone calls, etc. sent to families; and 1,283 home visits in January.
"We are really doing a nice job and I feel like it's really helped to where we are only down 300 students from the previous year," said John Hart, assistant superintendent for elementary education.
Schroeder asked why Meade Park, Southwest and Northeast elementary schools are significantly down in students.
Hart said it's been difficult to reach preschool students, which impacts Southwest's enrollment; he doesn't have an explanation for Northeast; and with Danville Housing Authority removing more Fair Oaks public housing buildings, it impacts students who attend Meade Park and DHS.
"That has an affect on enrollment as well," Park said.
In other business, the board: approved intramural basketball for South View Upper Elementary; learned the district is bringing Pre-K students back in person to Southwest Elementary starting April 19 with 10 students per classroom in the mornings; learned summer school to help students move past COVID-19 will be at Mark Denman, Meade Park, Edison, KDBA and DHS. Certain students will be targeted and there will be incentives for staff and students.
The board also approved a $947 Calico Spanish program for Northeast next school year, with Geddis saying the district needs more language teachers.
The board also approved auditing services at a cost of $46,150 with Clifton Larson Allen, a 4 percent increase from the previous year; and putting on display an amended 2020-2021 budget that includes CARES money, CARES expenditures and capital project expenditures. The original budget ended the year with $30 million. The amended budget ends the year with $27.9 million.
In addition, the board approved a $136,255 contract with Duce Construction of Champaign for concrete sidewalk and step repairs at Edison, Liberty, and Meade Park schools.
Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex said there are trip hazards and other situations with the concrete to deal with.
According to Truex, other projects moving forward: new boilers and chiller along with new building controls for HVAC at Southwest; DHS field house and gym project will begin April 29 (including wall and ceiling repairs, new paint, new floor in the field house); bid openings for DHS parking lot, Edison roof, will be April 21; DHS boilers and water heating system bids will be opened May 9; and the DHS auditorium sound, lights and rigging will go out to bid in mid-May.
