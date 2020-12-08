Danville School District 118 parents are again being asked to complete a survey, this time about students returning to school early next year for the second semester of this COVID-19-affected school year.
The survey can be found on the school district website at www.danville118.org.
Survey questions ask parents and guardians, of elementary (pre-K to 4th grade) if they prefer a.m. or p.m. school daily or remote learning from home; or for secondary students (5th through 12th grade) if they prefer a.m. or p.m. school daily, blended learning (students attend in person and remotely on alternating days) or continued remote learning from home.
Questions also ask about if you can transport your child to and from school for the spring semester; what conditions would need to be in place for you to send your child to in-person learning (examples: elementary students attending a full day instead of three hours, a low covid positivity rate, all students in the school are attending, etc.); and returning to in-person learning means all students must wear a mask, have temperatures checked and follow social distancing guidelines. Considering this information, will you send your child(ren) to school for in-person instruction?
The spring semester for Danville District 118 is Jan. 25 through June 10.
"We need your feedback on preferences between in-person and remote learning," according to Superintendent Alicia Geddis. "While we understand that a plan to return to in-person learning may not be possible due to covid positivity rates at this time, we still need to establish a plan for return, particularly at grades 5-12. Once we secure this data from you, potential plans can be developed and communicated for second semester."
"I don't know where people stand," added school board president Bill Dobbles.
Dobbles added while many may like going back to school, it won't be everybody back immediately in January, but maybe soon after.
Everybody also won't be forced back to in-person school if families aren't comfortable, he said, adding that the virtual option still will be available.
He said they'll look at the survey results and also January's local COVID-19 positivity rate in making decisions.
Dobbles said he thinks the school district has handled the situation as best as it could.
He said he knows schools in other areas who've been in session, with in-person teaching, but said "I think we did a pretty good job too."
Students don't seem to be affected as bad by the virus as older people, but they can still take it home to their grandparents and others, Dobbles said.
He said hopefully we'll have the COVID-19 vaccine available for widespread use next year, and the school district will go from there.
The school board is having a reconvened meeting Wednesday night. It's a continuation of last week's closed session for personnel, including a discussion of extending Geddis' contract.
Action on a new contract could come at the regular school board meeting on Dec. 16.
Geddis currently is working under a one-year contract extension until June 30, 2021. Her salary is $209,842.
Earlier this year, board member the Rev. Thomas Miller said he'd like Geddis to be offered a new four-year contract.
Dobbles said they are still discussing salary and length of contract.
The total compensation package for Geddis is about $256,000 this school year, up from about $254,000 last year, he added. That includes her salary, pension payment, annuity and payment for unused vacation days.
Under Geddis' four-year contract proposal, which includes this year, her total compensation package would increase to about $271,000, according to Dobbles, with salary and other increases.
"The total compensation package is actual dollars, not benefits," he said.
Dobbles said he talked about the contract negotiations at a previous board meeting because he's curious as to the public's thoughts too on a new contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.