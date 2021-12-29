DANVILLE — With all the maneuvering Danville District 118 school officials have had to do this school year with continuing COVID-19 cases and teacher and bus driver shortages, it’s been a miracle they’ve been able to stay open, Superintendent Alicia Geddis says.
Other than Pre-K’s move to virtual learning, the whole district has stayed open.
One day, South View Upper Elementary School was short 12 teachers. The state board has told school districts to shut down when needed, but Geddis said they’ve better used the resources they have.
Geddis said school administrators have been taking on teacher and classroom roles, and they’ve continued to adjust as needed district wide.
She said no one wants to take days off either and have the school days tacked on at the end of the school year to go more into June.
“It’s a concentrated effort,” Geddis said.
She said there are no mandates for children to go to Pre-K, so she could switch it to remote to use the bus drivers, once down about 20 drivers due to COVID-19, to service the rest of the district.
Teacher shortages and some small class enrollments also are partly why the school board continues to look at closing Garfield Elementary School.
Geddis said adopting a facilities plan was a big move for the school board this year, after years of discussion.
“Keeping our schools open has been the priority. Once we get back to some normalcy, we can then go back to, analyze the staff and see what it looks like ...,” she said about the facilities plan including possibly closing Garfield Elementary School.
Geddis said they are examining what they can do with Garfield. With enrollment down, they can merge buildings and need fewer teachers.
Geddis said demographic studies can come from the district’s architect.
With many schools seeing lower enrollment, Danville School Board Member Darlene Halloran has asked for a summary on where the students have gone. She asked if it’s because they’ve gone to parochial schools, moved or for what other reasons.
School district officials will be giving that tracking summary next year.
Also in the facilities plan, the school district needs to follow state regulations on demolishing the former Cannon Elementary School.
“That’s predicated by the state,” Geddis said.
ENROLLMENT
The latest school report card for Danville District 118, as with other schools, wasn’t complete due to regular testing not occurring due to COVID-19.
However, school enrollment has continued to go down in Danville, as with Census numbers. Numbers change throughout the school year, such as 5,400 to 5,200 due to mobility rates and other reasons.
December enrollment saw the district down to a little less than 5,000 total students.
“When we talk about the difficulties at the end of the year, when we start to test, we have 600 students that we haven’t educated all year, and they are included in our testing,” Geddis said.
“We don’t have the opportunity to educate our children all year,” she added about families moving in and out.
The graduation rate also is a school board goal to improve. It has been around 70 percent. The board already voted to not require as many additional electives, it’s been 11, to graduate DHS. The electives had been above state graduation requirements.
“It’s quite substantial,” Geddis said.
She said it’s been a five-year program at DHS.
“You can’t have a five-year program and expect your kids to graduate in four years,” she said. “When you add these additional graduation requirements, it takes the kids longer to get out. So, we’ve created barriers to graduation.”
Danville District 118 also doesn’t have enough teachers to teach all those electives.
“We simply don’t have the staff,” Geddis said.
They’ve combined classes, used substitutes in buildings and made other changes.
Some other schools elsewhere have different diploma options, if students take additional courses.
Geddis said they’d also like to see the community service graduation requirement return. It’s not been a requirement for a long time, she said.
This is the third school year with Covid, and the state has relaxed some of the state standards due to hte ongoing pandemic.
Construction, security
Danville High School auditorium work is taking longer than expected to upgrade the aging and out-of-date sound and light system and rigging system.
School officials say the work is behind with supply chain issues.
This is affecting the Midwest Classic show choir competition and other activities.
Jeff Thomas, DHS choral director, said the show choir competition is moving to the gym next year.
“We’re at the mercy of issues with the supply chain,” Geddis said.
Construction companies also are having staffing challenges due to COVID-19.
DHS officials say they’ve had to cancel 10 significant events that use the auditorium. Three were moved to the Fischer Theatre, four are relocated to the DHS gym and three events were canceled, including a Jazz Festival. Lakeview College of Nursing used the Fischer Theatre for its December graduation.
DHS auditorium events through June have been affected. Work could be completed by then, but officials didn’t want to take the chance in scheduling events.
Geddis said as to school security enhancements, the portal metal detectors also are being affected by supply chain delays.
“As soon as we can get them, we’ll start to train and use them periodically,” she said.
The district will use the portable metal detectors randomly.
“It’s not going to be a permanent fixture,” Geddis said. “We may do it for a basketball game. It will be random, and we’ll just pop up ...”
She said as soon as they get the metal detectors, additional video cameras, and Skyward access system entries to doors where students would swipe in and out at DHS, they’ll start working with the equipment. Wands to detect students with any weapons or other items have already been in use at DHS.
School officials also are doing the same type of security study at North Ridge Middle School.
Other big construction projects for 2022 are the expansions being planned at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy and Northeast Elementary Magnet School.
The Kenneth D. Bailey Academy school expansion is to expand the alternative program to grades 5 and 6. It will include eight additional classrooms, a new gymnasium, additional restrooms and office space.
“Expanding KDBA is huge, and the second (Southern Illinois Health Foundation) health center will be right at the corner. Students will have access to that too,” Geddis said.
Northeast will be seeing a separate gym and cafeteria, additional bathrooms and other work. There will be two additional classrooms, a new music room and additional office space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.