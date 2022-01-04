Danville School District 118 announced Tuesday afternoon it would be pivoting to a full remote schedule for all students for the remainder of this week including Wednesday, Jan. 5, Thursday, Jan. 6 and Friday, Jan. 7.
The surge in COVID-19 cases in the community is affecting the school district and is the cause for the action.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis sent a letter to parents today explaining the situation.
The letter reads:
"Due to the increased number of COVID-19 exposures and positive cases of staff, students, and bus drivers, District 118 will pivot the in-person learning program to a fully remote learning program beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022, and extending through Friday, January 7, 2022.
"During this fully remote program, our school calendar remains as followed:
"• Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Fully Remote Learning Day
"• Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Fully Remote Learning Day
"• Friday, January 7, 2022 – Fully Remote Learning Day
"Today, we will offer a prepackaged breakfast and lunch to each student. Teachers and building principals are in classes, working to prepare students for this transition. Principals will share additional information about schedules and expectations later this evening.
"As we obtain additional information about our positivity rates, we will communicate with everyone via social media, the district website, and our local news media."
