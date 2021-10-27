DANVILLE — Two new Danville School District 118 board members were sworn in at Wednesday's school board meeting.
Elder Tyson Parks and Christopher Easton joined the board. The board appointed the new members earlier this month to replace Lon Henderson and Bill Dobbles who resigned.
Parks is the District Superintendent for the African Methodist Episcopal Church and has resided in Danville for 27 years.
Easton is the chaplain of the Illinois Department of Corrections/OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center/Danville Area Community College and has resided in Danville for nine years.
Both will serve through April 2023.
Board Chairman Randall Ashton welcomed them and said "we have a lot of work to do."
He said there were excellent applicants.
"We were really blessed with a lot of great people who put their names forward," Ashton said.
He said they hope to see the other applicants in future elections.
Parks thanked the board for their faith in him serving as a board member. He appreciates the opportunity.
Easton also said he's grateful to the board and grateful to serve as a board member and listen to the community. He thinks success for the Danville and Tilton communities is having a great place to raise children.
In other business, the school board:
- Heard from DHS English teacher Andrew Reid about an #AngryLOVE movement to help a student being bullied. Instead of attacking, threatening and plotting against those who instill hate why not shower those targeted with support, hope and love, Reid said. It's using angry energy to fuel compassionate love toward persons who need it. DHS students stepped up to support the student and made notes and cards, drawings and letters to help the student dealing with bullying and let her know she's not alone. Students made more than 100 cards.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Vermilion County Community Healthcare Collaboratives.
- Approved memorandums of understanding for dental, medical and mental health, under the preschool for all expansion grant, to ensure services to the 55 eligible preschool students.
- Approved posting a job opening for a temporary assistant treasurer to transition to becoming treasurer.
- Had a first reading for a 2022-2023 school calendar change for the new state holiday of Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
- Heard Superintendent Alicia Geddis announce Danville High School's Veterans' Concert will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Fischer Theatre. Due to veterans not able to attend, the concert will be streamed into veterans' rooms to participate. The concert also will be available to be viewed on a link on the school district's website afterward.
