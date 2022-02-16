DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 school board voted 4-3 Wednesday night to table a vote on repealing the mandatory COVID-19 face mask requirements for students within school buildings.
School board members Christopher Easton and Shannon Schroeder had requested the board vote to repeal or retain mandatory face-mask requirements for individuals within school buildings. It appeared as an action item on Wednesday's school board agenda.
Early in board member discussions, board member Tyson Parks asked for discussion to stop and the agenda item be called to question. The board first voted 4-3 to vote immediately on tabling the issue. The board voted 4-3, with board members Darlene Halloran, Parks, Johnnie Carey and Thomas Miller voting 'yes' and Easton, Schroeder and Randal Ashton voting 'no' to table a vote on repealing the mask mandate for students.
Schroeder then withdrew the separate motion she had called for to vote on repealing masks for teachers and staff.
Easton and Schroeder said they wanted the public to know where the school board members stood on the issue.
After the votes, Schroeder told the audience members she's sorry if they don't feel heard.
She's "extremely disappointed" in the way the voting process went. She said the board passed the buck and kicked the can down the road, with members not willing to be accountable.
Carey said she didn't want to go back and forth on masks, if different rulings came about, and Halloran too said she wanted to wait for final legal decisions.
Halloran made the motion to remove the mask agenda item pending the higher court ruling which should come soon. She said it's an active court case, and she wanted to table action to the next school board meeting following the court ruling.
Carey said she didn't want to possibly go back to people and say they have to go back to masks.
Easton said it was important for the board to vote because a judge had said the 10th amendment is being violated, and Easton said he took his oath to support the constitution.
"The end is in site. It's close," Halloran said of a final ruling. She also added that the board can't ignore the county's low COVID-19 vaccination rate. She responded to the audience in saying "it's not a fear." She said she's willing to give students and staff their choice on masks when it's ruled as such. She asked what was the rush Wednesday night?
Ashton too said he personally feels that student and staff masked days are numbered. But there are a lot of implications for the 5,000-student district. Now they have a little more time to prepare.
"Bear with the process. It's a process that really works," he said, thanking the audience members for participating in it.
It was a full meeting room for the school board meeting, with some audience members having signs reading "Unmask Our Children" and wearing shirts reading "Unmask Our Kids."
The board heard 17 audience comments about: keeping schools safe; one parent who asked that the mask mandate stay in effect due to Vermilion County's low COVID-19 vaccination rate and COVID-19 still being a safety threat; but mostly from parents who supported the school district repealing what they call the now illegal mask mandate.
The board heard from Mark Denman Elementary School fourth-grader Jaylin Jackson about seeing his friends in other Vermilion County school districts not wearing masks and being hopeful Danville schools will be the same.
He said he was told to put his mask on at school or be sent to the office or home.
He said he was judged by his choice, and he wants the school board to make masks optional.
His mother, Kiersten, also told the school board that larger school district in Illinois are making masks optional.
"It should be personal choice" she said.
Parents Ryan Schull and Broc Atwood said they have no confidence in Superintendent Alicia Geddis' leadership.
Schull said upper administrators threaten and bully students and parents and there's a dictatorship by Geddis.
He said continued masking is ridiculous. He also asked that results are published on the most recent parent survey on masking.
Atwood said his daughter, a Northeast sixth grader was pulled out of class and sent to an isolated room due to her decision to go maskless at school.
He said he told her she had a choice and he'd have her back.
He said D118 is the only school in Vermilion County still requiring masks in schools.
"Please make this right," he told the school board.
Geddis then stood and spoke at the audience podium, having gotten out of her seat at the school board table, saying Schull, who is a Tilton police officer, threatened her and her two children's safety. She read a statement from him, that claimed she was gang affiliated and had a good rapport with local gangs.
School board president Ashton repeated to the large crowd that everyone needed to be polite and not personal.
Resident Ricky Hoskins said students need to see parents at the schools, not for things that just make the news.
Also Tuesday, the board had a first reading on adding a Music Technology, year-long course at Danville High School. It will concentrate on audio production, recording, mixing, electro-acoustic composition techniques, looping, and digital audio fluency through GarageBand and similar programs. Additional attention will be given to digital music of the screen: video games, movies, and social media. It also will concentrate on live audio mixing, lighting design, and efficient use of a soundboard in the newly renovated DHS auditorium. Students will be expected to aid in mixing and lighting extra-curricular concerts throughout the semester. The course will replace one section of chorale music. Traditionally, two sections of chorale music have been offered and neither section is full. To provide the students participating a more robust experience, the two sections will be combined into one. Doing so will free up one section of instruction for music staff which will allow them to offer the Music Technology elective.
In other business, the board approved:
- Utilizing $131,376 in ESSER (COVID-19) funding to hire a tutoring company to support Danville upper elementary and secondary students. PAPER, a virtual tutoring company will be available to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Students that request support from PAPER will work virtually through messaging to receive support on any at-home academic tasks they are assigned. The cost is for a 12-month subscription. The school district must spend a large portion of ESSER funds for academic remediation for COVID-19.
- A no-additional cost agreement with Laura Lee Fellowship House for its after-school program at Mark Denman Elementary School to address learning loss with COVID-19 for about 40 students.
- Partnering with "It Takes A Village" Mentoring Program for students in grades 3-4. The school district is using ESSER funds.
- A free Fine Arts Summer Camp for up to 230 kindergarten through sixth-grade students at North Ridge Middle School. The school district will use ESSER funds.
- Accepting the audit, school crisis plans, and a dual enrollment/credit agreement renewal with Danville Area Community College.
