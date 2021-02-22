DANVILLE — Danville District 118 School Board member Gladys Davis is resigning her seat on the school board and a new appointee is expected to take her place at the board's Wednesday meeting.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the school district has accepted Davis' resignation letter. Geddis wouldn't yet comment Monday on the new school board member to fill the remaining two years of Davis' term.
Davis has served on the board since 2015. Her husband, R.J., also isn't seeking re-election to the Danville City Council.
Gladys, who's been a long-time educator, has been a volunteer tutor at the Laura Lee Fellowship House for Project Success and was former director of the Danville Area Community College Child Development Center. She said when running for the school board, that her main priority is the children of the district.
"I was brought up encouraged to serve others. This is another opportunity to influence the education and general welfare of my community," Gladys said when she ran for school board six years ago.
“I’m not a politician, but I want to serve the children,” Gladys previously said. “There are too many people walking the streets because they never finished their schooling. I want the best for children."
In other business Wednesday, the board will set Danville High School graduation and North Ridge Middle School 8th grade promotion ceremony dates.
In a memo from DHS Principal Tracy Cherry, "I am recommending the following date June 6, 2021, for Danville High School Class of 2021 Graduation at the David S. Palmer Arena. The back-up date will be June 13, 2021."
The North Ridge Middle School 8th grade promotion ceremony would be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, also at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.
Geddis said they don't know what the ceremonies will look like yet, with the number of allowed attendees and other details.
"It will be based on Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines...," she said about meeting state COVID-19 guidelines.
In other business, the school board will hear a proposal for archery practices and virtual tournaments for Northeast Elementary Magnet School students, and have first reading for the next three school year calendars for pre-k, balanced calendar and traditional calendar students.
Geddis on Friday also released another return-to-school update letter to parents.
About a third of the upper grade students will be returning to Danville High School, North Ridge Middle School and South View Upper Elementary School.
According to Geddis, approximately 260 students who have chosen to return will begin Feb. 23 at South View. In-person will be A group, Tuesday/Thursday, and B Group, Wednesday/Friday. All students will be remote on Mondays. The school day is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
About 230 students will start back March 8 at North Ridge Middle School. The school day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. There also is room for 20 additional students to participate in the learning pods for additional help.
At DHS, about 50 career and technical education students have been in-person. Starting March 16, about 497 students will start back in-person with an A/B schedule. The school day is 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Freshmen will start back on March 16. Tenth through 12th grade students will start in-person next on March 23. For the approximately 1,000 students who have chosen to continue remotely, their school day is 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, in-person learning for about 50 students who have chosen to return will start Feb. 23. There will be a.m. and p.m. groups.
Geddis also reported that they will be able to schedule the return of some Pre-K students after the K-12 program is up and running.
Geddis said the school district accommodated everyone who wanted to come back in-person right now.
The board meets online at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The link can be found on the school district's website at www.danville118.org.
