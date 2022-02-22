DANVILLE — COVID-19 face masks are now optional in Danville schools.
The Danville District 118 School Board approved with a 6-0 vote to “Move to make masks recommended for students, staff and visitors effective immediately except on school buses” in an early Tuesday morning special meeting.
The board also with a 6-0 vote approved a memorandum of agreement with the Danville Education Association. The mask mandate and testing for unvaccinated staff were removed from the MOA.
Board member Darlene Halloran was absent due to a pre-scheduled trip.
At the start of the public portion of the meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Board President Randal Ashton said they wanted to have the meeting Monday night, but couldn’t due to the federal Presidents’ Day holiday.
They then still wanted to have a meeting prior to school starting back Tuesday morning.
In public comments, prior to the vote, the board heard from residents for and against optional masks.
Ed Butler, local NAACP branch president and one of the Three Kings of Peace in Danville schools, said he’s upset that the COVID-19 variant is still going strong, and people are hospitalized even with people still wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
“I feel it is an injustice to remove these masks from our kids,” he said about putting them in danger in schools.
Butler said some parents are not vaccinated at home.
“Kids will take it to school,” he said. “Some of you have not experienced that wrath yet. It’s coming.”
He said all over the nation, white supremacists are threatening school board members. He said some have said the superintendent is treating children like slaves.
He said the superintendent doesn’t make decisions by herself, so why are people jumping on her? He hopes the school board members are not threatened to change their hearts. He asked them to vote their compassion, their conscience.
As some other audience members made statements to the board, an officer escorted one out of the meeting.
Ashton had asked the audience at the start of the meeting to be polite and not voice personal attacks.
The board also heard from two parents, Amber Lutz, who said she’s immunocompromised and has a son who has breathing issues, and another, Kiersten Jackson, who spoke at the last school board meeting, who said she has two Black sons and didn’t think masking or unmasking was something racial.
They said they wanted their children to be saved and given their freedom back by dropping the mask mandate.
Another local resident, Terri Davis, said her children had gone through the school district. She said the virus has already robbed lives in the community and around the world. She said the virus is the “gangster” and masks are part of the weapons being used for protection.
She also asked that parents’ anger be channeled toward the virus, “not people protecting our children, staff and community.”
Davis added that sometimes being safe means being uncomfortable.
The school board voted 4-3 last week to table a vote on repealing the mandatory COVID-19 face mask requirements for students within school buildings.
After that meeting, an Illinois appeals court dismissed an appeal of a judge’s ruling that invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The decision was issued late Thursday night by the 4th District Court of Appeals in Springfield. It states that the emergency rules the Illinois Department of Public Health issued requiring schools to enforce those mandates are no longer in force.
The appellate court’s decision came as Pritzker announced a roll back on the statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28. Pritzker announced that plan on Feb. 9 but said he intended to keep the mandate in place for schools.
Danville D118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis stated in a letter to parents and guardians on Friday that school district officials were to meet with the DEA bargaining team to discuss the impact of the ruling and address the needs of the staff and students.
Ashton Tuesday morning said now that the D118 board has adopted a different policy, “a lot of things need to be taken into consideration” with staff.
He said students now know what the directive is. The school board also wanted to make sure they’re in agreement with the bargaining group and repercussions with the new policy.
“When one gets done, the other should get done,” Ashton said, adding that it took a lot of conversations between the Wednesday night and Tuesday morning meetings.
He said for everybody who was upset after last week’s meeting, “the process has played out. The process is not done.”
He said there will be repercussions from this, as other people will be unhappy.
They will work to make sure this process goes as smoothly as possible, Ashton said.
“We just want to have school. We would like it to be in person. We all remember what last year was like. Let’s work together,” Ashton said.
According to Geddis, they will have to wait and see what accommodations staff and students will request.
In a letter from Halloran that Ashton read, she said she represents all her constituents, and it’s time to move on. She said threats and intimidation toward the school board is not the Danville she knows and loves.
Board member Johnnie Carey said this has been a difficult journey, and she also doesn’t agree with being called names at school board meetings. She said they have feelings, too. She also said they’d like to see the parents in the seats at schools and as passionate about what their students are learning.
“Please come back. See what we’re trying to do to educate your children,” Carey said.
Board member Tyson Parks said a house divided cannot stand. If the community stands divided, it will destroy itself.
“If we continue to be divided in the way that we’re doing, we’re going to have trouble down the road,” Parks said.
To Geddis, he said. “we love you and thank you for the job you’re doing.” He said the board makes decisions for the betterment of the community.
Board member Thomas Miller voted with the board Tuesday and became emotional and wept as he spoke about his decision.
In 2020, Miller contracted COVID-19 and spent 37 days in the hospital, 15 of those days on a ventilator.
“There wasn’t a vaccine when I contracted the virus. I almost died,” Miller said. “I don’t want anybody to be a victim of this virus.”
He said that’s why he kept saying in the community that we need to do everything we can so nobody will experience what he and his family experienced.
Ashton said he was opposed to Pritzker’s mandates and thinks people should have the right to choose whether to wear a mask. But sitting on the school board, representing all the students and faculty and staff members of D118, he said he didn’t have the luxury of going with what he wanted.
The vote Tuesday was because the law said so and the ruling had come down, he said.
“We have been discussing this for two years. From the beginning we have followed the ruling, what is the law,” he said, saying they were saving their tort immunity and doing what is right for the district.
He said because of some of the public comments, he almost wanted to change his mind.
“I voted for what is correct,” Ashton said. “Now it is your choice.”
He added that they’ve been polite to people who want to get rid of masks. Now there has be to social grace, accommodation and politeness for masks being recommended and those who continue to wear them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.