DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board outlined priorities for school buildings at a facilities study session Wednesday night.
The projects would cost an estimated $30 million of the district's $31.5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) Grant Program funds, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The projects don't include $9 million, or at the very least $3.5 million to just address mandated life, health and safety issues, at Garfield Elementary School. The $9 million would bring the school up to code — new windows, tuckpointing (bricks are falling off the building), gym roof and trusses, kitchen, new heating/ventilation/air conditioning, a lot of plumbing work, remodel of some classrooms (walls are leaking in the basement), etc.
Money was put into the 1903 building after a 1999 fire.
The school board is looking at closing the school located on North Gilbert Street that has about 210 students.
"I wish we didn't have to close Garfield," said school board president Randal Ashton. "It's pretty hard to build a case to keep it."
Other major projects include:$8 million to build an addition onto Kenneth D. Bailey Academy to expand alternative school with eight more classrooms and other building improvements; $7.5 million to address science and chemistry labs, media center, health care clinic that would be Aunt Martha's 2.0 according to Superintendent Alicia Geddis, innovation lab and other work at Danville High School; turning Northeast Elementary Magnet School into a pre-kindergarten center at a cost of about $6 million and moving NE students to Liberty and redistributing Liberty students; $4 million to move the Danville High School cafeteria out of the basement and build it to the south by the fieldhouse to also serve as a concession stand and expand DHS' food science program; demolishing the former Cannon Elementary School on East Main Street at a cost of $500,000.
Some other areas being looked at include fixing heating, ventilation and air conditioning at North Ridge and South View, and mental health services.
Geddis said "mothballing" Garfield Elementary School will need to be decided this school year or next due to the health issues.
Discussions also have taken place with Urbana's Cunningham Children's Home's CIRCLE Academy to give Garfield to them and create a partnership for children with behavioral and emotional challenges, Geddis said.
She said the closing of Garfield also would help with the school district's teacher shortage, and they could better allocate staff.
School Board Member Thomas Miller said he thinks the board needs to really consider what is best for the district's investment, even with Garfield's history and community connection.
Board member Johnnie Carey said her daughter went to Garfield, but when you look at the total picture, "it will not give us a state-of-the art building. That's what I want to see for all of our students. If that means we have to improve on another building for those children, then that's what we need to look at."
Carey said "we have failed our children and our community" if the school district does "the same old thing" and doesn't get any new results.
Geddis said the Garfield students could go to Southwest Elementary.
Garfield has Americans with Disabilities Act issues and a lack of playground and parking spaces, board members too said.
"Garfield is a neighborhood school," said school board member Shannon Schroeder, adding that is why the board is wrestling with the decision. "We care about the kids that can walk to the building."
School board member Lon Henderson said the board also is responsible to tax payers, as some of the buildings are not being fully utilized; and he doesn't want to see another boarded up building that the city may one day have to demolish.
Ashton said a lot of the DHS and other school building improvements have been talked about for a long time and could come at the cost of closing Garfield school.
D118 administration will bring back to the school board final numbers and details to put in the ESSER plan that is due June 30, with a 30-day public comment period following on the spending of the money.
