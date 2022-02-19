DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board Wednesday night approved Danville High School food science lab work.
Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex also provided updates on the DHS auditorium and health clinic work and other projects. One item expected to be on a next school board agenda — a demolition bid for the former Cannon Elementary School.
The board approved a $260,300 contract with Commercial Builders Inc. of Champaign, the lowest of four bids, for the DHS food science lab renovation.
Truex said the food science lab work should be completed this summer.
As for other project updates, Truex said: the South View new heating, ventilation, air conditioning system project will have a bid opening on March 1; DHS and Edison school tuck pointing also will have a bid opening on March 1; the DHS 1972-1973 addition remodel is in schematic design. Truex said they’ve met with science, art and biology teachers and will do more on the design development. Tentative bid opening would be in May, with the project completed by the start of the 2023 school year. That is dependent on how the work can be phased in with classes.
Plans for the Kenneth D. Bailey Academy addition and remodel is “coming along nicely,” Truex said. That project could be out to bid by fall 2022 and completed by the 2024 school year.
The Northeast addition and remodel also hopefully would be on the same timeline as the KDBA project, he said.
The DHS auditorium project continues. They also will seek bids this spring on new carpet, window drapery and new or refurnished seating. It should be completed by the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Truex said the auditorium sound, lighting and rigging upgrades have “been a struggle.” They’ve had issues with obtaining the equipment and COVID-19 issues with the riggers. The riggers will be at DHS next week. There are only a few companies that can do this work, Truex said. Some of the project’s electronic items were ordered a year ago, he said, adding that they are finally expected to be here in April.
DHS installation of a wall in the shop should be out to bid this spring. The wall will be in between the welding and auto shop. The welding shop will be expanded, and a ventilation issue also addressed this summer.
The DHS football concrete bleacher replacement will be out to bid this summer, with construction expected to start after the end of the football season. It should be completed by the start of the 2023 school year. Truex met with a structural engineer this week.
The DHS resurface all-weather track and practice field project will be bid this spring and is expected to be completed by fall 2022.
The DHS installation of artificial turf on the football field is expected to be bid this summer, with construction starting after the end of the football season and completed by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
The North Ridge and Mark Denman schools HVAC upgrades will be out for bid this fall, with completion expected by the start of the 2023 school year.
The Liberty HVAC roof-top unit replacement had bids opened in January. Projected completion: Sept. 2022.
DHS Health Clinic: final drawings were approved; the area has been demolished/abated; concrete was cut to install new plumbing; electrical and data drops installed; they’re hanging drywall; and the project could be completed by the end of March or sooner.
“Our guys have been working on that really hard,” Truex said. He said they’ll next be painting and hanging ceiling grid. He said they’re waiting on lead times for medical equipment from Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation. They don’t have a definite date. It could be March or later.
ESSER (COVID-19 funding) projects completed or already bid: Southwest boilers/chiller (two old boilers replaced with three new high-efficiency boilers); DHS boilers (increased from four to five); DHS chiller to be replaced this summer; and Liberty HVAC RTU.
There also is a little remodeling being completed at the Jackson Building; a Liberty electrical project to be bid this summer; district desk upgrades; DHS gym upgrades completed as equipment comes in; DHS fieldhouse work is complete; new curtains are being put in school auditoriums; seal coating will be done for parking lots and concrete replaced; and staff lounge work at DHS.
Truex also reported there are issues with the roof at South View, near the cafetorium, to address this summer; a new boiler was put in for the DHS pool; and a canopy on the ballfield side of South View will be added for students waiting in inclement weather.
He also reported on some energy cost savings with district mechanical upgrades using ESSER funds.
In other D118 board announcements: centralized registration for the 2022-2023 school year will be: noon to 7 p.m. June 16 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 at the DHS Field House. D118 plans to use the electronic format in Skyward for registration and will open the portal for returning and new students in early May. Centralized registration provides an opportunity for parents to get help registering online, provides access to physicals and immunizations, and offers each school the opportunity to have a presence for introductions and communication of school-specific information. Registration will be shut down for two to three weeks in late June and early July as D118 transitions to a new version of Skyward. After that, online opportunities to register will be available from mid-July to early August with building-specific support.
The board also approved goals for the district in different priority areas, such as meet food, medical and emotional needs for students; upgrade security; invest in modernizing all buildings; hire a communications/public relations specialist; and establish an ongoing community advisory committee.
