DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 school board Wednesday night approved a new two-year contract with Superintendent Alicia Geddis.
The contract is retroactive to July 1, 2020 and ends June 30, 2022.
Geddis' salary remains the same for the first year at $209,842. The second year salary could see no increase or up to a 6 percent increase, which always has been part of her contracts. That could be voted on at a different time and possibly by a different board, board president Bill Dobbles said, with an election this year.
The contract also allows Geddis to cash in some unused vacation days, due to COVID-19, instead of losing them. The rest of the contract remains the same.
"I think it's a good contract...," Dobbles said, adding that all of them will be working to make the school district the best it can be.
Geddis said she appreciates the opportunity to serve, the district has some great projects coming up, and "I really look forward to what lies ahead for us."
Dobbles said he's glad they could come to a compromise everyone could agree on.
In other business, the board approved using $150,000 through the Danville Public School Foundation to upgrade the sound system at the Danville High School auditorium.
Foundation Executive Director Bob Richard said funding is available through the estate gift of Julius W. Hegeler II.
"We're just glad we have the opportunity to help," Richard said.
The school district also is looking at improving lighting in the DHS auditorium. Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex will look at costs for the lights and how it could fit into district projects.
Board members would like to see the projects completed simultaneously.
"It will make our auditorium the showcase it should be," Geddis said, about students and the community using it.
The school board also talked about some sports coming back with COVID-19 mitigations scaled back; and students in kindergarten through fourth grade starting back in-person in school next week for those who had been in school last year.
School officials are hoping by fourth quarter, March/April, that the older students could be back in school. Some of the upper grade students who need help can be part of in-person learning pods.
Board members said they are glad school officials are working on getting all students back in the buildings.
