DANVILLE — Starting this month, Danville sanitary sewer customers will receive two bills from the Danville Sanitary District and city of Danville.
The city of Danville and Danville Sanitary District issued a joint press release this week to explain the changes.
The two bills initially will be sent by the sanitary district.
Starting in November, citizens will receive bills with city charges from the city, according to City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey.
“This is the first step in that transition,” Massey said.
Beginning May 17, 2021 and thereafter, all Danville residential and non-residential sanitary sewer customers will receive separate bills from Danville Sanitary District and the city of Danville.
This change is part of an overall agreement to transfer all billing and collection responsibilities associated with city of Danville sanitary sewer, solid waste and public safety pension fees, back to the city.
These billing services are currently performed by Danville Sanitary District, for a fee paid by the city, through an intergovernmental agreement approved by the parties in 2008.
Previously, all charges for both entities have been issued on a single bill with a combined amount due. Danville Sanitary District will continue to perform its own billing and collection duties for the district’s wastewater treatment fees going forward. The current agreement between the district and city expires on Dec. 31, 2021.
Why is this changing? Both parties agree that as governmental units, transparency with shared customers is of the utmost importance. Despite efforts by both parties over the last decade to inform and educate customers on the bills, there remains significant confusion on who is being paid for what on the single, consolidated bill.
In Nov. 2020, DSD formally notified the city it would be terminating billing services in accordance with the agreement. In addition to improved transparency for shared customers, DSD analyzed several factors and determined it best to focus available resources on the core mission of wastewater treatment. Recent changes approved by the city for its sanitary sewer fee to become a combined sewer and storm water fee, is no longer consistent with the district’s statutory collection program which is tied specifically to sanitary sewers only.
Beginning with the May bill and thereafter, DSD customers will receive a bill with blue printing and the DSD fee for wastewater treatment services only. These bills will have a new account number and will be remitted to a different PO Box as noted on the bill. This new account number will be permanent. Account holders that are on direct debit and/or other electronic bill pay programs will have a single, separate deduction for the DSD fee beginning in June 2021.
Beginning with the May bill and thereafter, city of Danville customers will receive a bill with maroon printing that includes the current city sanitary sewer fee, solid waste fee and public safety pension fee. These bills will have a new account number and will be remitted to a different PO Box for the district’s third-party processor, as noted on the bill. This new account number will remain the same, in the interim while the district continues to perform city billing and collection duties. Account holders that are on direct debit and/or other electronic bill pay programs will have a separate deduction for the total of all city of Danville fees beginning in June 2021.
Danville Sanitary District and the city of Danville are appreciative of the mutually beneficial agreement for billing and collection services over the past 12 years. Collaborations between governmental units providing services to shared customers can be beneficial for all. Both parties look forward to future opportunities when other collaborative opportunities are presented.
