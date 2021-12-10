DANVILLE — A reunion that took place this week with Liberty Village resident Jestin Trahan had been one he’d been looking forward to for a while.
He had the chance to reconnect with a former French student who’s now an actress, Summer Selby-Drew, who stopped by Danville to visit him.
The former Georgetown school district educator, Trahan is originally from the French speaking part of Louisiana. He moved to Georgetown in 1972 from Eureka where he was a professor of French at the college for five years. That’s where he had actress Summer Selby-Drew as a student. He taught at Eureka College in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.
Trahan’s position got cut at Eureka College and he took a position with the Georgetown school system, where he retired in 1994. Trahan and his wife moved to Liberty Village from Georgetown 11 or 12 years ago. Trahan’s wife passed away in April.
Upon Selby-Drew graduating, she went into theater and has acted in several projects in that genre. She also lived in Africa for a period of time.
“She and I reconnected when she found me in a Facebook search,” according to Trahan.
Apart from teaching, Trahan also was involved in numerous foreign study activities, chaperoning groups of students to Europe and Canada and as a campus administrator on three different summer campuses for the American Institute for Foreign Study in France and one in Switzerland.
Summer Selby-Drew, which is her professional name, majored in French and theater and went into acting. She is now on the television series “The Resident,” with Malcolm-Jamal Warner, on the Fox network. A recent small part also is in a Hallmark Channel holiday movie, “Every Time a Bell Rings.”
She has been acting for 35 years, starting in her first play in elementary school.
She told Liberty Village staff that she took French longer than the average student because she loved it so much and loved having Jestin as her teacher.
They hadn’t seen each other since 1971, her graduation.
Selby-Drew and her husband, Randy Drew, live in Ocean Springs, Miss. When she is filming “The Resident,” she is based out of Atlanta, Ga., where the television series is filmed.
Joining Selby-Drew and her husband for the reunion with Trahan was a friend, Helene, who is an immigrant from Africa now living in Indianapolis. She and Selby-Drew met when Selby-Drew traveled to Africa.
Selby-Drew was born in Terre Haute, Ind., and was raised on Chicago’s south side.
