DANVILLE — It's been about two months since the city has been without a taxi cab service.
Another service may receive a license from the city.
Anders Livery and Delivery, also known as Mr. Taxi, on Bowman Avenue in Danville closed about two months ago.
In June, its Facebook page stated "Due to unforeseen circumstances Mr. Taxi is closed."
"We've received a lot of phone calls about that," Danville City Clerk Lisa Monson said about the city's only taxi service that closed.
There are no licensed taxi services in the city right now.
"We've only had one, I'd say for the last five years," Monson added.
The city has had at most about three tax cab services at one time. There is no limit on licenses.
Monson told Danville City Council aldermen Tuesday night at a committee meeting that the city has an application from an individual who would like to start a taxi cab business. But the city hasn't issued a license yet.
Vehicles must pass inspection for a taxi cab license. There are city licenses for drivers and the business.
The city has taxi cab zone rates. The city regulates cab rates to keep them at an acceptable level. Zones range from Zone 1 being the downtown area, and Zones 6 and 7, in the Wal-Mart and Lynch Road areas.
The rates are: Zone 1: $5; Zone 2: $6; Zone 3: $7; Zone 4: $8; Zone 5:$9; and Zones 6 and 7: $12.
In other business, the Danville City Council's Public Services Committee recommended:
- Approving a water usage reporting agreement with Aqua Illinois Inc.
- Authorizing purchase of 28 properties through the Vermilion County Trustee through the tax sale, with the minimum bid price of $750 each and $50 recording fee. One property is at 314 N. Washington St., the former Gibson Memorial Chapel funeral home, that is between Vermilion Housing Authority properties. The city is partnering with the VHA to demolish the structure. "It's very blighted. It's very overgrown; pests everywhere," said Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk. The housing authority would use the site for extra parking near Madison Court and Beeler Terrace.
- Amending city code pertaining to bicycle disposal.
- Authorizing purchase of a 2019 Ford Explorer police vehicle from Jo Watt Police Cars in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. and disposal of an unused 2008 Ford Expedition police vehicle. The police vehicle to be replaced would be traded in for $4,000 to go toward the purchase price. The purchase price after trade in would not exceed $20,500, not including special emergency equipment up-fitting.
- Amending city code pertaining to fire prevention, requiring a copy of the insurance certificate for a fireworks display from the operator for a minimum of $1 million of liability coverage per occurrence if the event is on private property or a minimum of $5 million of liability coverage per occurrence which names the city as an additional insured if the event is on city property.
- Authorizing a $78,000 budget amendment for the billing and collections upfront costs for the city to take over sewer, solid waste and public safety pension fee billing.
- Approving the purchase of safety training and compliance software from Velocity EHS of Chicago for $25,470 and authorizing a budget amendment in the finance budget.
The full city council will act on the items next week.
