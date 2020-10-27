DANVILLE — Although there may be changes, the coronavirus isn’t stopping trick-or-treating for children in Danville.
The Danville Police Department wants to help keep everyone safe, and trick-or-treating will be permitted in Danville from 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city coordinated on having the same Halloween trick-or-treating hours as other communities, such as Tilton, to limit people traveling more and the spread of COVID-19.
According to a police department press release, “As we all know, we have to consider the challenges that are present due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, we were primarily concerned with pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the roadways and other risks to our children’s safety. We now have to be concerned with COVID-19 and those who are most vulnerable to it. Parents and guardians must be extra vigilant this year. Some may choose to cancel their children’s participation while others will choose to allow it and do it as safely as possible. That choice and responsibility will fall on the individual parents, guardians and families. If a parent, guardian or child is not feeling well, please do not take the risk.”
“Also, there will be those households who want to participate in distributing candy while others will not. Again, that will be their individual choice and it should be respected. Many of their decisions not to participate may be based on health concerns, vulnerability or simply not agreeing with the celebration during a pandemic. All of those are reasonable. Again, if anyone in the household is not feeling well, please do not participate.”
Like other events, many opt for alternatives. The Danville Police Department shares some information on ideas. The Illinois Department of Public Health has released the following recommendations and considerations for alternatives:
Neighborhood trick-or-treating
1. As an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, anyone who would like to distribute treats should leave individually wrapped candy or treats on a table, on their front walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space that allows for at least 6 feet of social distance from the door. The individually wrapped candy should be spread out so each piece is not touching another. Anyone distributing candy or treats should wash their hands properly for at least 20 seconds before placing the candy on the table and when replenishing.
2. All individuals participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy should maintain social distance of at least 6 feet and wear proper face coverings. A costume mask, such as those worn for Halloween, is not a substitute for a face covering. If face coverings are worn under costume masks, please ensure this does not create breathing problems, and if so, discard the costume mask.
3. Only household members should trick-or-treat together, and they should maintain 6-feet social distance from other trick-or-treaters at all times. Mixed household trick-or-treaters are discouraged.
4. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently.
5. Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be consumed until after handwashing. As always, a parent/guardian should check all candy to make sure it is wrapped and should discard unwrapped candy.
6. And, of course, practice good dental hygiene as well.
7. Outdoor areas are preferred for trick-or-treating. Enclosed indoor areas, like apartment buildings, present greater risk of transmission. Open doors and windows as appropriate to promote increased ventilation.
In promoting a Halloween that is both fun and as safe as possible, the Danville Police Department offers the following tips to children, the adults supervising them, and others who are out and about during those hours:
Costumes
— Wear a protective mask under your costume mask
— Avoid costumes that could cause you to trip
— Make sure your footwear fits properly
— Avoid masks that unreasonably reduce your vision
— If wearing dark clothing, use reflective tape and/or carry a flashlight
— Be careful of open flames or other heat sources from decorations; many costumes can catch fire
— Remember that many pets can get scared or may not recognize children in costumes
Treats
— Wash your hands before you eat your treats
— Check it before you eat it; wait until you get home and have your parents or guardians inspect your treats
— Throw away unpackaged items or candy that the wrapper has been opened
— If something is suspiciously wrong with the treats, report it to the police
Stay Safe Rules
— Respect your neighbors and the community; use walkways and respect their property; be polite
— Travel in groups of 3-4 if not accompanied by an adult (IDPH recommends to stay with household members)
— Visit homes in your neighborhood or those that are familiar
— Have a predetermined meeting spot in case you get separated from your group
— Do not go to homes with their lights/porch lights off
— Carry a flashlight
— Use sidewalks when available; if not, walk on the side of the street
— Look both ways before crossing the street
— Do not cross between parked cars
— Do not start before 5 p.m. and wrap it up at 8 p.m.
— Do not enter any home.
The Danville Police Department also asks that residences that want to participate, turn on your porch light. This will tell trick-or-treaters that it is OK to approach while also providing a safe walk to your door. Wear a protective mask and do not ask anyone in if you are serving at your door. If your children are out without you, know who they are with, where they are going and who is supervising them. Have all contact information.
Drivers, whether it is regular business or dropping off children, please drive with extra caution and slow down. Stay alert. Halloween, as other events this year, has added challenges. Make it safe by using good discretion, be smart and be vigilant so everyone comes home safe and remains safe.
The police department hopes everyone has a happy and safe Halloween.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.