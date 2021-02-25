Danville and Vermilion County is well represented among nominees for "The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois."
The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) has announced the start of the initial round of voting for Makers Madness, a bracket-style tournament in which voters across the state will decide which product is The Coolest Thing Made In Illinois.
Voting for this initial round of the contest will close at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.
There are 311 products nominated at www.makersmadnessil.com.
Danville Nominees for The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois: Chewy Granola Bars, Quaker Oats; Fremont Street (Las Vegas) Digital Canopy, Watchfire Signs; and Recycled Metals, Mervis Industries.
This is the second annual “Makers Madness” contest hosted by the IMA.
Presented by Comcast Business, the competition shines a light on Illinois’ diverse manufacturing sector, which has played a critical role in the state and nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic., according to a press release.
Manufacturers are developing life-saving vaccines and treatments, producing needed personal protective equipment, keeping store shelves stocked with important goods and nutritious foods and powering our homes and businesses.
Among this year’s nominees are massive machines, delicious food and beverages, iconic sporting equipment, advanced technology allowing us to see galaxies, innovative medical advancements and numerous products used in the fight against the global pandemic.
Voters can vote for up to five individual product entries per day with no more than one vote per product, per day.
Consecutive rounds of voting will take place each following week, culminating with an awards ceremony on March 24 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
“The wide variety of products nominated from across Illinois is a testament to the creativity, ingenuity and innovation of our state’s manufacturing sector. The men and women working on factory floors drive our economy, and they deserve our recognition and gratitude every day. This contest is about celebrating their achievements,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, through the press release.
“Manufacturers not only answered our nation’s call during the pandemic, producing medical equipment, vaccines and treatments, they are leading our economic recovery by providing good-paying jobs, advancing technologies and investing in our communities. Manufacturers make the world a better place to live every single day," he said.
Statewide, manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in economic output, contributing 12 percent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product – the largest share of any industry in Illinois. Manufacturers employ 556,300 women and men in Illinois at an average salary of $88,691, providing $52 billion in wages and benefits.
Though manufacturing remains an economic powerhouse in Illinois, manufacturers here and across the country are facing the threat of an aging workforce. Over the next decade, it is estimated that 300,000 men and women will leave the industry as baby boomers begin to retire, presenting numerous career opportunities.
Nationally, there are 460,000 open manufacturing jobs today. In 2020, Caterpillar’s 797F Large Mining Truck was crowned “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” after nearly 300,000 votes.
Timeline of events: Feb. 17 – Feb. 28: Voting on nominations to determine Top 16; March 2 – March 7: First round of voting to determine Top 8; March 9 – March 14: Second round of voting to determine Top 4; March 16 – March 21: Final round of voting; March 24: Winner of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois Announced.
