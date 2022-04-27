Danville police were dispatched to the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night for a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old female who had been shot multiple times. Officers also learned the female was eight months pregnant.
The victim was transported to an area hospital. The status of the mother and child will be updated as officers learn more.
Officers located several shell casings outside of the residence.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
