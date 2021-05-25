DANVLLE — The Danville Police Department is investigating two non-life threatening shootings from early Tuesday.
The first was around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, May 25. Danville Police responded to the area of the Danville Public Safety Building in reference to a victim stating he had been shot and was waiting in the parking lot to speak to an officer.
Upon arrival officers located a 22-year-old Fithian man with a wound to the back of his head. The victim stated he had been previously arguing with his girlfriend and was leaving the area of the 100 block of North Beard Street in his vehicle when he heard several gunshots.
The victim stated his vehicle was struck by the gunfire and he also was struck in the back of the head. The victim didn’t see who was shooting but he had observed a silver colored vehicle leaving the area when the shots were fired.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The wound appeared to be caused by shrapnel and is not considered life threatening. No other injuries were reported during this incident and no suspect information is currently available.
The second shooting incident occurred at around 2:07 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Danville Police responded to the 900 block of Fowler Avenue in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival officers located a 31-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim stated he was walking in the area of Moore and Fairchild streets when he heard one gunshot and was struck in the hand.
The victim stated he didn’t see anyone in the area at the time he was shot and no suspect information is currently available. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound. No other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
