Danville Pastor Ken McCray is telling his family’s story to a statewide audience about how he lost his wife to coronavirus disease, his hospitalization with COVID-19 and the importance of getting vaccinated.
McCray is featured among other Illinoisans in a television commercial currently airing for the All in Illinois COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
According to the All in Illinois media campaign, real Illinoisans are telling their real covid stories. The goal of the commercials is to convince people who are on the fence about getting vaccinated, to do it.
“Across Illinois, from covid survivors to frontline workers, these are the real stories of heartache and inspiration to remind us why getting the vaccine is so important. Find inspiration as they share their personal experiences with covid and their hopes for the future,” according to the state campaign.
Ken’s wife, Pastor Renee Hunt-McCray, 57, died on July 11, 2021.
Ken, 62, pastor of Higher Dimension Faith Center, 405 Logan Ave., said he became a part of Illinois’ vaccination campaign via his connection with Bishop E.L. Warren of Quincy.
Warren has a relationship with the governor’s office and in discussions with state officials about covid vaccinations, he passed along information about Ken willing to share his family’s story and speak about the positive impact of getting vaccinated.
Ken said he traveled to Quincy, where they videotaped him. The commercial was shown locally in Quincy at first and then it escalated to being shown across the state.
Ken said both he and his wife weren’t feeling normal last year, prior to testing positive for COVID-19 and being hospitalized.
He said in their case, they procrastinated about getting vaccinated and hadn’t.
When they both began to show symptoms, Ken said his wife’s were “so much more complex than mine.”
Renee was hospitalized in the intensive care unit, and Ken also was in the hospital for three weeks.
“I don’t want anyone to misunderstand anything. It is super painful. It’s still painful,” Ken said about talking about losing his wife to covid.
But because of the importance of getting vaccinated, especially in Vermilion County where the vaccination rate is low, Ken said his daughter told him “dad, power through” to encourage others who are on the fence to get vaccinated.
The McCrays have three adult children. He said it was important for the family to get vaccinated and he wants to encourage others.
Ken said he’s been hearing from people who’ve seen the commercial, who had and hadn’t known about his family’s story.
His goal on a large scale, he said, is for people to get it, the message and vaccine.
“This is reality. This is real,” he said.
He said COVID-19 is dangerous and harmful.
He said people need to realize COVID-19 is real and there’s a need to do some preventive measures to insulate ourselves from it and create a barrier.
By being vaccinated, there is less likely of a chance to be hospitalized. There is more of a chance to minimize the disease and its impact, he said.
“It’s not a cure-all but it does provide a layer, and provides a preventative measure,” Ken said.
“So many people don’t think it can become their reality,” he added, saying that they don’t believe it’s real until it hits their family.
Procrastination can be a big cost, like it was for his family, he said.
He hopes for three things with the commercial campaign: to get communities to believe this is real, it’s reality; to help move people who are on the fence about getting the vaccination to get it; and do what you can do.
“It’s going to take the Lord in my life. What we have the capacity to do, we should do,” Ken said. “i just think it’s right to do. It’s a protection for others as well. You can be a carrier and not know it.”
He said cynicism and suspicion among Blacks and others remain.
“I’d like for that barrier to be broken, being the process of getting this completed and getting this done,” he said of getting vaccinated.
He said through his family’s vaccination appeal, his church has seen an increase of membership receiving the vaccination. They mask up, carrying out precautions, and watch out for one another.
Free vaccination clinic
Danville’s NAACP will host a free covid vaccination clinic at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Jan. 15 for everyone ages 5 and up.
Under the guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the NAACP’s Pandemic Health Navigators will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine free of charge. No appointment is necessary; however, anyone wishing to make an appointment may do so online at https://tinyurl.com/2c62hces.
The NAACP is once again partnering with Danville School District 118. As NAACP President Edward J. Butler says, “Along with the pediatric Pfizer for children age five and up, we will also have Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson boosters available.”
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call 224-661-0931.
Since April, the Danville NAACP has participated in the state-funded Health Navigator Program and has deployed trained staff to visit the city’s most impoverished neighborhoods and encourage residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves against covid.
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located at 703 N. Kimball St., Danville, and is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call Butler at 217-920-2825.
