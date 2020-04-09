DANVILLE — In the past, the city of Danville has received about $825,000 to $850,000 annually in Motor Fuel Tax funds.
The amount goes up and down over the years. Most recently it’s been $878,098, $935,626, $981,520 and $875,000.
The city’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget that starts May 1 shows an expected $1.12 million in MFT funds.
With last year’s state gas tax increase, the additional Transportation Renewal Fund revenue line item was created in which the city has budgeted at $245,000, according to City Engineer Sam Cole.
“With the current stay at home order, we would anticipate some impact to the MFT/TRF revenue stream, but we don’t really know how much,” Cole says.
Anticipated projects for the 2020 construction season funded with MFT are likely to be:
• 2020 Sealcoat (oil & chip) program through the city (various locations)
• 2020 Concrete pavement patching on various concrete streets, especially those with high traffic
• 2020 Asphalt Mill & Overlay (locations not yet finalized)
• 2020 Crack sealing (various asphalt streets through the city)
• 2020 Pavement striping (various locations)
• Improvements to the intersection of Jackson and Voorhees streets (currently in permitting with the Illinois Department of Transportation and hopeful to build in July-Nov. 2020)
The city also is currently funding the engineering design of the realignment of West Williams Street (due to traffic changes with the Carle at the Riverfront project) and two bridges on East Voorhees Street with MFT funds as well. The Danville City Council previously approved those projects.
