DANVILLE — As one downtown building came down last week, the city is continuing to secure another.
The Danville City Counci's Public Works Committee Tuesday night is being asked to approve a time and materials contract for securing the Adams Building, 139-141 N. Vermilion St.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at city hall.
The city doesn't own the building. In October, the city spent about $800 in materials to board it up due to public safety concerns. City officials then said it had back taxes on it, and there was glass falling out onto the sidewalk and onto the neighbor's roof and cutting the rubber roof.
The city received one quote to further secure the building, $65,400 from Owens Excavating and Trucking. Funding will come from the city's Community Improvements Fund.
The committee also will act on another contract for the former Danville Township Buidling demotion. The $31,400 environmental services contract with Midwest Environmental Consulting Services Inc. is for asbestos consultation, testing and air monitoring for asbestos removal at 101 W. North St. Funding comes from the city's Community Reinvestment Fund.
Also Tuesday, the committee will consider applying for a $3 million Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Rebuild Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant to improve and encourage investment in the downtown area.
According to the resolution, "the city desires to improve the downtown infrastructure including roadways, lighting, sidewalks, alleys and drainage to allow for safe pedestrian travel and to encourage reinvestment along the commercial corridors."
The funding would be through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program for the area of Madison Street on the north, Franklin Street on the west, Washington Avenue on the east and Main Street on the south.
In other business, the committee will consider:
- Vacating a public utility easement at 266 Eastgate Drive, near AutoZone, at the request of Michael Mervis with Vermilion Development Inc.
- Requesting assistance from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in relation to community wide environmental work in the redevelopment of abandoned and/or underutilized Brownfields sites and provide protection to health and the environment.
- Approving a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and Laborer's District Council and Laborers' Local 703 clerical bargaining unit. The two newly-created billing and collections specialists, and also reinstated fire department administrative assistant will be included within the union. The reinstated deputy comptroller will not be included in the union. Base annual salaries also are increased to $39,307 for engineering and grants and planning secretary, police department administrative secretary and program support specialist-operations and program support specialist-admin. The newly-created evidence/training and data police position will have a starting annual salary of $39,307, and be included in the union. The union will withdraw two unfair labor practices filed and pending, with execution of the MOU.
- Amending city code pertaining to compensation of municipal employees. The full-time mass transit dispatcher will be renamed to logistics specialist with a salary range of $31,445 to $47,168. The positions will be funded at $39,307. Some auxiliary worker, pool and other part-time, seasonal temporary positions also would see base pay ranges increased.
- Amending the fire division budget by $220,000, from city reserves for excess overtime due to COVID-19, extended off-duty sicknesses, on-duty injuries and new hires' training requirements; and by $3,000 for additional cleaning and janitorial supplies.
- Authorizing amendment of the city's capital improvement budget by $9,442, with funds from the city's reserves, for fire department vehicle tires and wheels, body repairs, and pre-emptive vehicle kits from Traffic Control Corp.
- Approving termination of intergovernmental agreements as of April 29, 2022 with other villages and communities for the city to handle their ordinance violation cases in the city's municipal court.
- Approving acceptance of the $750,000 three-year 2021 COPS hiring program grant. The city's portion would be $296,242, the first year; $376,152 the second year; and $386,293 the third year and $648,979, all the costs the fourth year, for six new police officers.
- Authorizing purchase of property, 702 and 718 S. Gilbert St., through the Vermilion County Trustee.
- Approving acceptance of permanent and temporary easements for the Townway drainage area improvement project.
- Authorizing the acceptance of donation of property on South Bowman Avenue.
- Clarifying vehicle weight limits on certain routes — Kansas Street (between Main and Daniel streets) and Vermilion Street (between Main and Harrison streets) are subjected to 12-ton weight limits.
- Amending city code pertaining to one-way streets. The change formally designates Johnson Street as a two-way street. It had been designated a one-way street, but has been used as a two-way street for years.
- Discussing solid waste collection ordinance.
