CHICAGO — Alexa Kelman (Ehrlich), 33, a Danville native, has been named to the tenth annual “Double Chai in the Chi: 36 Under 36” list of young Jewish movers and shakers in Chicago who are making major contributions through their work, in their free time, and in the Jewish community and beyond.
Many of this year’s honorees have made significant social impact during this crucial time — those working to build a more just society, ensuring the health and wellness of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and creating important connections in innovative ways.
The letters of the Hebrew word “chai,” which means “life,” also represent the number 18.
The list is compiled annually by JUF’s Young Leadership Division and Oy!Chicago (oychicago.com), a website for Chicago 20- and 30-somethings.
The roster is replete with leaders, innovators, volunteers and more. Some have traditional careers like coaching and dentistry, and some have found success in emerging fields, such as digital marketing and 3D printing. They work everywhere from classrooms to courtrooms, clinics to congregations.
“I’m so inspired by the list of honorees, especially this past year as we faced COVID,” said YLD past President Joanna Gliksberg. “So many showed up, stepped up and gave back in new ways despite such challenging times. To everyone honored— thank you for your contributions to our community and beyond.”
“This year’s incredible honorees have elevated what it means to create real impact,” said Stefanie Pervos Bregman, Oy!Chicago’s co-founding editor. “From breaking down stereotypes to fostering community, the honorees blend impressive professional success with a unique understanding of how to enrich the lives of those around them.”
